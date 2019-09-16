Video Re-emerges Of Jo Swinson Calling For Brexit Referendum

16 September 2019, 13:20

A video showing the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, calling for a referendum of the issue of "in or out of Europe" began recirculating on social media today.

It is potentially being shared because it is seen by some to be at odds with the current Liberal Democrat pledge to cancel Brexit if they win a majority.

Yesterday, members voted for the new policy at their party conference in Bournemouth by an overwhelming majority.

Previously, the party backed a 'People's Vote'.

Video Re-emerges Of Jo Swinson Calling For Brexit Referendum
Video Re-emerges Of Jo Swinson Calling For Brexit Referendum. Picture: PA

In the video from 2008, Swinson said: "Other people in the Chamber may have not been asleep when it happened.

"But the Liberal Democrats would like to have a referendum on the major issue of 'in' or 'out' of Europe."

Comments

Loading...

Brexit: The Most Popular Stories

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters
Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

Iain Dale Brexit

Iain Dale: This Is What Theresa May MUST Do On Brexit

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With