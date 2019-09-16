Video Re-emerges Of Jo Swinson Calling For Brexit Referendum

A video showing the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, calling for a referendum of the issue of "in or out of Europe" began recirculating on social media today.

It is potentially being shared because it is seen by some to be at odds with the current Liberal Democrat pledge to cancel Brexit if they win a majority.

Yesterday, members voted for the new policy at their party conference in Bournemouth by an overwhelming majority.

Previously, the party backed a 'People's Vote'.

Video Re-emerges Of Jo Swinson Calling For Brexit Referendum. Picture: PA

In the video from 2008, Swinson said: "Other people in the Chamber may have not been asleep when it happened.

"But the Liberal Democrats would like to have a referendum on the major issue of 'in' or 'out' of Europe."