What Can Boris Johnson Do Next? LBC Explains

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to LBC's Political Editor to make sense of what Boris Johnson's options are when it comes to the Brexit Deadline on October 31st.

LBC Presenter Shelagh Fogarty asks Theo Usherwood: "He has insisted time and time again that he is not going to seek that extension of Article 50, despite that No Deal bill that was passed in the House of Commons.

What are his options there, other than breaking the law?"

Theo Usherwood explains: "The Benn Act sets a deadline of October 19th.

"Of course the European Council is on the 17th and 18th October.

Sajid Javid said that Boris Johnson is not going to ask for an extension at that European Council summit.

The question is when it gets to the 19th October, he is either going to have to abide by the law or knock it into a legal challenge."

What can Boris Johnson do next? LBC explains. Picture: PA

That, he explains, could see a return to the Supreme Court.

The 'nuclear option' is to give Jeremy Corbyn the chance to become prime minister and allow him to go to Brussels to seek an extension.

Or, if he fails to form a government, we end up with a General Election.

The danger, Theo explains, is that could lead to the default position of the UK leaving without a deal.