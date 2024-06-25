How to listen to LBC News in London and across the UK

LBC News is the UK’s rolling news radio station. Picture: LBC

By LBC

LBC News is the UK’s rolling news radio station, providing breaking news updates from LBC’s reporters and correspondents across the UK and around the world, 24 hours a day. It’s the sister station of LBC which is Leading Britain’s Conversation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LBC News provides headline updates, weather forecasts and travel information every 20 minutes, presented by some of the UK’s most experienced news broadcasters including Lisa Aziz, Martin Stanford, Simon Conway, Jim Diamond, John Stratford and Steve Holden.

It also broadcasts Prime Ministers Questions live and in full every Wednesday at midday, as well as staying with press conferences and other events of major national and international importance for extended live coverage.

Global is the second largest news broadcaster in the UK (second only to the BBC). LBC News is powered by Global’s Newsroom which has more than 140 broadcast and multi-media journalists based in 11 newsrooms around the UK and further supported by a team of reporters around the world.

You can listen to LBC News across the UK on DAB Digital Radio (D1), on Global Player the official LBC News app, or by asking your smart speaker to “play LBC News”.

In London, the station is available on DAB Digital Radio (London 3), on 1152AM, on Global Player or by asking your smart speaker to “play LBC News”.