Former Blair Adviser: "It's Been A Disastrous Few Days For Labour"

Following news of a failed attempt to rid Tom Watson of his role and moves to stop Harriet Harman's speakership bid, John McTernan, who was a senior adviser to Tony Blair, told Clive Bull that it has been a "disastrous" few days for Labour

McTernan said: "You've got to take into account that, just on Thursday, Jeremy Corbyn supporters were trying to deselect Harriet Harman from trying to be Speaker.

"They didn't want a woman as Speaker, apparently. They wanted a man."

He then spoke of today's news to abolish Tom Watson's post.

Former Blair Adviser: "It's Been A Disastrous Few Days For Labour"

McTernan then told LBC: "Now you've got this extraordinary Brexit compromise.

"This is to take the discussion about Brexit away from Labour's conference. Saying 'we'll have at a special conference'.

"We've actually got a conference, happening now, in Brighton.

"And that's where it should be hammered out."

He added: "Jeremy Corbyn wants to leave the European Union but doesn't want to discuss that."

LBC presenter Clive Bull and McTernan then discussed the Labour Brexit stance - noting that some people might call it "nuanced" but others "confused".

The former Blair advisor said: "Labour is sitting on the fence and you can't help but feel this is entirely driven by Jeremy Corbyn's personal position."