An Enemy of the People review: Matt Smith shines in Ostermeier’s reimagining of Ibsen's classic

Matt Smith in An Enemy of the People. Picture: Manuel Harlan

By Emma Soteriou

This isn’t the first time Matt Smith has played a doctor. He has the intensity and rebellious nature down to a tee.

But his role in Ostermeier’s reimagining of An Enemy of the People pushes those boundaries to another level. A timely retelling of Ibsen’s 1882 classic, which scrutinises society and the relationship between politics, the media and the economy.

The show follows Dr Thomas Stockmann (Smith) as he discovers the supposed healing waters at his local baths are contaminated and does everything in his power to share his findings – no matter how many people try to silence him.

He finds himself up against both friends and family in a moral battle between truth, money and power.

The play begins with a much lighter tone, delivering plenty of funny moments between quirky characters before you are then hit with the stark reality of the events unfolding and watch as Stockmann gradually unravels.

Zachary Hart, Jessica Brown Findlay, Shubham Saraf and Matt Smith in An Enemy of the People. Picture: Manuel Harlan

It’s the second half that catches many by surprise though, with the doctor fully unleashed in a powerful monologue that is worthy of a standing ovation in its own right.

And then the audience is invited to participate.

You can almost see the internal alarm bells ringing across audience members’ faces – it’s risky, to say the least – but it pays off.

Giving the audience the platform to engage with the story is refreshing and brings to light how contemporary some of the issues addressed really are.

The segment is held together nicely by the cast, which also includes Paul Hilton as Peter Stockmann and Priyanga Burford as Aslaksen. It’s no surprise that the pair are up for Oliviers for their supporting roles in the show - they both put on great performances throughout - but it’s Matt Smith who undeniably shines as the lead.

He brilliantly captures the complexity of a character who is both flawed yet passionate about doing what's right. It’s in the second half where he comes into his own, with his explosive and thought-provoking town hall rant showing him at his very best.

There is one other star of the show that deserves a mention too, and that is real-life German Shepherd Leyla, who wins over the crowd every time she makes an appearance on stage.

An Enemy of the People is on at the Duke of York's theatre until April 13. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Ostermeier’s production is proof that the show remains as relevant as ever – even managing to weave in a reference to Taylor Swift – and expertly navigates issues faced in a modern Britain.

The addition of audience participation elevates it further, intertwining the play with reality and leaving plenty to contemplate even once the curtains are closed.