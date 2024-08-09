Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set to resurrect fan-favourite Zombies mode

Terminus Island: One of the largest Zombies maps ever, featuring a drivable tactical raft and the new Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Picture: Call of Duty

By EJ Ward

Activision has unveiled details of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, slated for release on 25th October 2024.

The latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise promises to breathe new life into the series with the return of Round-Based Zombies, a beloved game mode absent from recent entries.

Developed by Treyarch in collaboration with Raven Software, Black Ops 6 will feature a comprehensive package including a single-player campaign, multiplayer mode, and the revamped Zombies experience.

The Zombies mode, continuing the Dark Aether storyline set in 1991, will launch with two new maps: Terminus Island and Liberty Falls. Players can squad up in groups of up to four to tackle increasingly challenging waves of the undead. The mode introduces a cast of playable characters, including Grigori Weaver and Elizabeth Grey, who will drive the narrative forward through unique dialogue and interactions.

Terminus Island, touted as one of the largest round-based maps in the series' history, introduces a drivable tactical raft—a first for the mode. The map also features randomised encounters to enhance replayability. Details on the Liberty Falls map remain under wraps, with more information promised in the coming weeks.

Black Ops 6 introduces 'Omnimovement', a new locomotion system allowing players to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction, as well as rotate while prone. This enhanced mobility is expected to add a new dimension to both the Zombies and multiplayer experiences.

The multiplayer offering includes 16 maps at launch, with the return of fan-favourite features such as Classic Prestige and Theatre mode. PC players can look forward to an optimised experience across Battle.net, Microsoft Store, and Steam platforms.

An open beta will be available across all platforms prior to release, with early access granted to those who pre-order. Additionally, the game will be available on day one for subscribers to select Game Pass plans.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the return of Round-Based Zombies, it remains to be seen whether Black Ops 6 will successfully reanimate the Call of Duty franchise for long-time fans and newcomers alike.