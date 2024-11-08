Red One review: A Christmas blockbuster lacking the festive spirit

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in Red One. Picture: Warner Bros

By Emma Soteriou

Red One is full of magic and mythology, with a sprinkle of Christmas on top.

But as far as Christmas films go, it feels lukewarm.

The magic of the festive period doesn’t quite translate amidst the Fast and Furious-style action.

Then again, having been penned by Chris Morgan, it’s no surprise that it instead feels like a Hobbs and Shaw rehash at times.

The film sees Santa’s head of security, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), and cynical super-hacker Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) come together to save Santa (J K Simmons) after he is kidnapped by an evil witch (Kiernan Shipka). Though things start off icy between Cal and Jack, they soon learn to work as one, rediscovering their Christmas spirit in the process.

J K Simmons plays Santa. Picture: Warner Bros

Despite having a great cast, which also includes Lucy Liu and Bonnie Hunt, none of them are able to truly shine in this blockbuster.

Johnson appears to merely adopt a more festive take on his Fast and Furious character, Hobbs, while Evans is simply there for comic relief and little else.

When the jokes work, it’s like Christmas came early, but more often than not, they fall flat and the story consequently begins to drag.

Its saviour comes in the shape of Santa’s beastly brother, Krampus, who brings a lot more fun to the action, with a rogue slapping contest, decent one-liners and a wild escape.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans teamed up for the action comedy. Picture: Warner Bros

It’s clear to see franchise potential with Red One. It introduces audiences to a futuristic North Pole as well as its very own take on the Secret Service - aptly named E.L.F (Enforcement, Logistics, and Fortification) - but it almost tries too hard to make it work.

The result? A mediocre attempt at a Christmas version of the MCU, with high-tech gadgets that magically give The Rock the same powers as Ant-Man and the over-reliance on CGI throughout.

While it lacks the festive spirit and heart needed to make it a Christmas classic, Red One does bring light comedy and a touching final message. It's an enjoyable watch, if not memorable.

3/5