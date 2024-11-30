Time well spent: Inside the British Watchmakers Weekender, a celebration of craft, community, and innovation

The event was packed! Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Last weekend, I had the privilege of attending the British Watchmakers Weekender—a unique event that brought together some of the finest independent British watch brands in an intimate and welcoming setting.

Hosted by Time+Tide at their newly opened London studio, in collaboration with The British Watchmakers Alliance, the event was a testament to the thriving innovation and craftsmanship of the UK’s horology scene.

The Perfect Setting for Watch Enthusiasts

Time+Tide’s new studio, nestled in the heart of London, provided the ideal backdrop for the event. It’s a space designed for more than just retail; it feels like a clubhouse for horology enthusiasts. With its open, modern design and a clear focus on community, the studio invites exploration and conversation. From the moment I walked in, I could sense that this wasn’t just a showcase but an experience crafted with care.

The event was packed, the venue was perfect. Picture: LBC

Passion on Display

One of the most impressive aspects of the Weekender was the people who attended. It was a rare chance to connect with watchmakers, designers, and enthusiasts—many of whom I’d only met through Instagram before. Seeing so many people come together with a shared passion for British watchmaking was truly inspiring. The conversations were as rich and diverse as the timepieces on display, adding a personal layer to the event that made it unforgettable.

Bōken Watches: Odyssey Whiteout. Picture: LBC

Stunning Debuts

While the attendees and atmosphere were remarkable, the new releases on display were the true stars of the show. Two standout moments had everyone buzzing long after the event ended:

Bōken Watches: Odyssey Whiteout

Seeing the Odyssey Whiteout up close was a revelation. Its pristine enamel dial, contrasted by matte black indices and a bold red second hand, exudes sophistication and adventure in equal measure. Built for extremes, with 1,000 metres of water resistance, a helium escape valve, and sapphire crystal glass, it’s a watch designed to perform under pressure—and look good doing it. The accessory set, including a custom UTC x Bōken nylon strap and Black Chest case, was the cherry on top for this adventurous yet refined timepiece.

The EBxZA combo. Picture: LBC

Elliot Brown x Zulu Alpha Collaboration

As someone who has been a huge fan—and fortunate enough to call myself a friend—of both Elliot Brown and Zulu Alpha, seeing their long-awaited collaboration come to life at the Weekender was a special moment for me. Over the years, I’ve watched these two brands carve out their unique identities in the watch world while staying true to their shared ethos of quality, innovation, and community.

The result of this partnership is more than just a strap—it’s a story told through craftsmanship. Zulu Alpha’s signature rugged webbing straps have been custom-dyed and woven in the UK, perfectly matched with Elliot Brown’s patented webbing clamp buckle. Together, they’ve created something that embodies the best of both brands: functional, stylish, and built to last.

Each strap colour has a character of its own:

Flat Dark Earth: This sandy pale khaki is a versatile classic that feels at home on any watch. It’s understated but oozes quiet confidence.

NIVO: A personal favourite, this stony grey-blue has a unique backstory. Inspired by the “Night Invisible Varnish Orfordness” paint used to camouflage bombers over water during WWII, it’s a subtle nod to British ingenuity.

Bond-Inspired Stripe: This one is pure fun—a black strap with twin Flat Dark Earth lines, accented by Zulu Alpha’s signature orange pinstripes. It perfectly echoes the bold orange details of many Elliot Brown watches and ties the collaboration together beautifully.

Of course, the star of this collaboration is Elliot Brown’s patented webbing clamp buckle. I’ve long admired their attention to detail, and this buckle is no exception. It’s lightweight, incredibly comfortable, and endlessly adjustable—perfect for those who, like me, are always tweaking the fit. The ability to flip the strap when one end starts to wear is a genius touch that makes this piece as practical as it is stylish.

I couldn’t resist trying the straps on with Elliot Brown’s Holton Automatic GMT, particularly the case-hardened EBINOX variant. The way these straps transform the look and feel of a watch is remarkable. It’s not just a strap; it’s an extension of the watch’s character, and pairing them felt like fitting together two puzzle pieces that were always meant to connect.

For me, this collaboration isn’t just about the product—it’s about the journey. Watching Elliot Brown and Zulu Alpha come together, drawing on their shared values and years of friendship, was a highlight of the Weekender. It’s clear that this is just the beginning of what they can achieve together, and I can’t wait to see where they take this partnership next.

Everyone thinks I was joking about the chutney, but I wasn't... Picture: LBC

Cheese, Crackers, and Chutney

The event wasn’t just about horology; it was also about hospitality. The catering deserves a special mention. A carefully curated selection of cheeses and crackers added a touch of indulgence to the experience. The chutney served alongside was a standout—I still wonder who made it. This thoughtful attention to detail made the event feel even more special, creating an environment where attendees could linger, chat, and immerse themselves fully in the moment.

A New Standard for Watchmaking Events

The British Watchmakers Weekender wasn’t just an event; it felt like the beginning of a new era for British watchmaking. Time+Tide’s London studio proved to be the perfect venue, and its potential as a hub for the horology community is clear. As I left the studio, reflecting on the exceptional timepieces, the inspiring conversations, and the palpable passion of everyone there, one thing stood out to me: British watchmaking isn’t just thriving—it’s setting new standards. (I was also thinking I probably shouldn't have been wearing a Swiss made watch, but I did have a British made strap so that evens it all out, right?)

The people, the products, and the spirit of the event reaffirmed the UK’s place as a leader in the world of independent watchmaking.