East Midlands Mayor Election | Full list of candidates

25 April 2024, 15:09

Full list of candidates
Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy
LBC

By LBC

The next election of the Mayor of the East Midlands will take place on 2 May 2024.

6 candidates

Full candidate booklet

  • Frank Adlington-Stringer - Green Party
  • Ben Bradley - Conservative
  • Alan Graves - Reform UK
  • Matt Relf - Independent
  • Helen Tamblyn-Saville - Liberal Democrat
  • Claire Ward - Labour

On 2 May, residents from seven council areas under the mayor's representation will cast their votes.

Established in 2017, the creation of the mayor's post was a prerequisite for the central government to grant more powers and financial resources to the local councils in the region.

The current mayor's role includes serving as a prominent advocate and representative for the area, engaging with the national government to secure additional support.

