East Midlands Mayor Election | Full list of candidates
25 April 2024, 15:09
The next election of the Mayor of the East Midlands will take place on 2 May 2024.
6 candidates
- Frank Adlington-Stringer - Green Party
- Ben Bradley - Conservative
- Alan Graves - Reform UK
- Matt Relf - Independent
- Helen Tamblyn-Saville - Liberal Democrat
- Claire Ward - Labour
On 2 May, residents from seven council areas under the mayor's representation will cast their votes.
Established in 2017, the creation of the mayor's post was a prerequisite for the central government to grant more powers and financial resources to the local councils in the region.
The current mayor's role includes serving as a prominent advocate and representative for the area, engaging with the national government to secure additional support.