East Midlands Mayor Election | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

The next election of the Mayor of the East Midlands will take place on 2 May 2024.

6 candidates

Full candidate booklet

Frank Adlington-Stringer - Green Party

Ben Bradley - Conservative

Alan Graves - Reform UK

Matt Relf - Independent

Helen Tamblyn-Saville - Liberal Democrat

Claire Ward - Labour

On 2 May, residents from seven council areas under the mayor's representation will cast their votes.

Established in 2017, the creation of the mayor's post was a prerequisite for the central government to grant more powers and financial resources to the local councils in the region.

The current mayor's role includes serving as a prominent advocate and representative for the area, engaging with the national government to secure additional support.