Education Secretary claims there's too much 'hype' around No10 Christmas party scandal

12 December 2021, 11:07

By Asher McShane

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that a photo of Boris Johnson leading a Christmas quiz during lockdown was just the prime minister "thanking his staff" and tried to play down the party scandal as "hype."

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick on Swarbrick on Sunday, Mr Zahawi said: "The cabinet secretary is going to be looking at all the allegations… and will report back swiftly.

"On that front page, I think your listeners will look at that and see a PM in his office, with the two close people that work with him, with no alcohol, taking 10-15 minutes to thank and motivate his staff, who have been coming in because they can’t work from home."

Tom replied: “He wasn’t just thanking his members of staff. “The question is was that quiz ‘reasonably necessary for work?’

Mr Zahawi said: “Again, the cabinet secretary will be looking at all the allegations.

Read more: Under-fire PM hosted Downing Street Christmas quiz last year during lockdown

“The PM is on a screen, on Zoom or Teams talking to his team, his staff, who couldn’t stay at home.

“The hype, the number of emails I’ve had from constituents, as have other MPs, around parties or what people perceive to be parties, I think they’ll look at that and make their own mind up.”

The latest revelation is that the PM hosted a virtual quiz before Christmas flanked by colleagues.

The embattled prime minister is already facing huge anger over claims staff at No10 held a festive party despite London having been plunged into Covid restrictions that banned most socialising - and later forced many to scrap their plans to see loved ones.

The Sunday Mirror obtained a photo showing Mr Johnson reading questions on a screen, flanked by two staff members, on December 15 last year.

The capital was in Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which told households not to mix indoors, while the Gov.uk Twitter account told a user on the social media service that "you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier".

Reports claimed many staff were huddled by computers in Number 10 as they conferred on questions and drank alcohol.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff were often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response so those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks.

"The Prime Minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their hard work throughout the year."

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fully vaccinated contacts of people with Covid-19 are being told to take tests for seven days

Daily lateral flow tests for a week for double jabbed Covid contacts
Assange's partner Stella Moris after the court ruling this week

Julian Assange suffers stroke in Belmarsh prison, fiancée says
Over 30s in England can now book their vaccine booster

Covid booster jabs extended to over 30s as NHS steps up fight against Omicron
Boris Johnson hosted a quiz last Christmas

Under-fire PM hosted Downing Street Christmas quiz last year during lockdown
More licences have been granted to French fishermen

UK lets more French boats fish in British waters after Paris demands 'sign of goodwill'
A man was killed after being stopped by armed police

Man killed in police shooting after 'gunman enters Kensington bank'
Awil was jailed for 22 years

Violent man who raped partner banned her from eating or drinking in four day ordeal
Andrew Castle speaks to Bear Grylls | Watch again

Bear Grylls speaks to Andrew Castle | Watch again

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses