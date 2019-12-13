General Election: Theo Usherwood on the big winners and losers

It was a great night for the Conservatives and SNP and a disaster for Labour and the Liberal Democrats. LBC's Political Editor reviews an incredible night for Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has been returned to power with a comfortable majority for the Conservatives following the general election.

The Tories took seats from Labour across the north of England, the Midlands and Wales and are forecast to finish with a 78-seat majority.

Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation. He said it is clear that Brexit played a big part in Thursday's vote.

Among the big shocks of the night was Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson losing her seat of Dumbartonshire East to the SNP.

The party has confirmed that Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will now become joint acting leaders.

In Scotland, the Scottish Nationalists have had a very successful night, finishing with 48 out of the nation's 59 seats.

Theo Usherwood reviewed a big night for Boris Johnson. Picture: PA / LBC

Theo said: "This has been the most extraordinary night for the Conservative Party.

"Jeremy Corbyn just announcing that he will not lead Labour into a future election.

"And inevitably there will be the race to succeed him. The frontrunners are Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary. There's a question about John McDonnell, he's already appeared to rule it out.

"Long term, they are looking to Angela Rayner and Rebecca Long-Bailey. Who can lead the Labour Party out of this situation where the Labour Party found themselves with only 203 MPs.

"It's also been a terrible night for Jo Swinson, losing her seat in East Dunbartonshire to the SNP.

"And it's worth pointing out it was the Liberal Democrats who wanted this election, so confident were they that they put forward that Early Election bill. It appears to have backfired spectacularly."

"