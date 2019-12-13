General Election: Jeremy Corbyn says he won't lead Labour into another election

Jeremy Corbyn making his speech after winning the seat of Islington North. Picture: Sky News

Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will not lead the Labour party in any future election campaign.

The Labour leader said he was "very disappointed" by the general election results, in which Labour are expected to win as few as 191 seats.

Speaking after he won his seat in Islington North, Mr Corbyn said: "I want to make it clear I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign.

"I will discuss with the party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take in the future.

"I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future."

Earlier, his close confidante Ken Livingstone said Mr Corbyn had to resign.

He said: "The Jewish vote wasn't very helpful. Jeremy should have tackled that issue far earlier than he did.

"It looks like the end for Jeremy, which is disappointing for me since I'm a close ally. I'm sure he'll have to resign tomorrow."