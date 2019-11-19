Johnson v Corbyn: Audience heckles both leaders during awkward exchanges

19 November 2019, 22:15

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn were both heckled by audience members during difficult exchanges during the first election debate.

The Prime Minister went head-to-head in a live TV debate in the first clash ahead of December's general election.

And the audience weren't always impressed with the leaders' answers to their questions.

As they discussed the toxicity of politics at the moment, Boris Johnson was asked whether he thinks the truth is important in politics.

And when he said it was, audience members laughed at his response, with one man shouting, "That's not true."

The Labour leader also had an awkward moment. After Boris Johnson claimed that the Labour policy of a four-day week would be bad for the NHS, Mr Corbyn tried to defend it.

Responding: "We want a four-day week all across the economy, paid for by productivity increases all across."

Audience members can be heard laughing hard at his answer.

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson both had difficult times during the debate
Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson both had difficult times during the debate. Picture: ITV News

Watch the two videos above on this page.

