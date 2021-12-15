James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
PMQs: Starmer says Tories 'have had enough' of Boris as PM and he's 'too weak' to lead
15 December 2021, 11:39 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 12:22
Boris Johnson will face questions in the house of Commons today after MPs approved new Plan B measures to fight the Omicron variant, despite a huge Tory rebellion.
The Commons backed the expansion of where face masks need to be worn indoors, and the mandatory use of a Covid pass showing vaccine status or a negative test to enter some venues and events.
But 98 of the 126 MPs who voted against the controversial decision to require a Covid pass were Tories - showing a sizeable number of rebels from Boris Johnson's party.
Separately, former Conservative London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey quit as chair of a police and crime committee after a picture emerged showing him at a "raucous" Christmas party thrown last year.
The Prime Minister will face questions from midday. Watch it live here.
