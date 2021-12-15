Live

PMQs: Starmer says Tories 'have had enough' of Boris as PM and he's 'too weak' to lead

15 December 2021, 11:39 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 12:22

Boris Johnson will face questions in the house of Commons today after MPs approved new Plan B measures to fight the Omicron variant, despite a huge Tory rebellion.

The Commons backed the expansion of where face masks need to be worn indoors, and the mandatory use of a Covid pass showing vaccine status or a negative test to enter some venues and events.

But 98 of the 126 MPs who voted against the controversial decision to require a Covid pass were Tories - showing a sizeable number of rebels from Boris Johnson's party.

Separately, former Conservative London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey quit as chair of a police and crime committee after a picture emerged showing him at a "raucous" Christmas party thrown last year.

The Prime Minister will face questions from midday. Watch it live here.

Happening Now

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Jenny Harries has warned of the threat Omicron may pose to the UK

Omicron 'most significant threat since start of pandemic,' warns Dr Jenny Harries
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video

'Naz Don't Cry': Christmas charity single released to support imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19

Comedian Jethro dies aged 73 after contracting Covid-19

A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent

Cost of goods ‘at highest rate for 12 years’ as inflation hits 5.1%
Savannah Brockhill (bottom right) will be sentenced for murder and Frankie Smith (top right) will be sentenced for causing or allowing the death of a child

Mother and partner to be sentenced for 'cruel' death of one-year-old Star Hobson
Covid passes have come into force in England in large venues and nightclubs.

Vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues come into force in England
Men who pose the highest risk of violence to women and girls are to be actively targeted by police

Police to 'actively target high risk men' and rebuild public trust by challenging misogyny
'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps
All adults in England can now book a Covid-19 booster

Over 18s can now book Covid booster jab appointments online