PMQs: Starmer says Tories 'have had enough' of Boris as PM and he's 'too weak' to lead

Boris Johnson will face questions in the house of Commons today after MPs approved new Plan B measures to fight the Omicron variant, despite a huge Tory rebellion.

The Commons backed the expansion of where face masks need to be worn indoors, and the mandatory use of a Covid pass showing vaccine status or a negative test to enter some venues and events.

But 98 of the 126 MPs who voted against the controversial decision to require a Covid pass were Tories - showing a sizeable number of rebels from Boris Johnson's party.

Separately, former Conservative London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey quit as chair of a police and crime committee after a picture emerged showing him at a "raucous" Christmas party thrown last year.

The Prime Minister will face questions from midday. Watch it live here.