Trump Protest: Where Is The Stop Trump Protest And What Time Is It?

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend a protest against the state visit of Donald Trump today.

The 'Carnival Of Resistance' will take place today as Donald Trump holds talks with Theresa May at St James' Palace.

Hordes of demonstrators will descend upon Trafalgar Square this morning for the protest. This is everything you need to know.

A woman blows a vuvuzela at a Trump protest at Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA

Where will the Stop Trump protest take place?

The Stop Trump protest is taking place at Trafalgar Square on Tuesday 4th June.

Large scale protests are being organised with many groups working in collaboration to have maximum impact. It is anticipated that crowd numbers at the main event could see up to 250,000 attendees.

Protesters will gather in London from 11am at Trafalgar Square.

They were originally planning to march down Whitehall to Parliament Square, but police have restricted the protest to the north part of the road, banning them from reaching Downing Street, where the President will be.

Police have closed a number of roads for the protest. Picture: Met Police

A Met Police statement confirmed: "Protestors will not be marching past Downing Street at any point.

"This is a multi-faceted security operation, and whilst the Met has a responsibility to ensure the right to peaceful protest, this needs to be balanced with the complex requirements of this policing plan."

How the protest will be split in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Stop Trump

Trafalgar Square has been split into segments to allow people angry at a certain part of the President's tenure to group together.

On the north of Trafalgar Square by the National gallery are migrants, families, women and unions.

On the east side are climate crisis activists, while on the opposite side are students and those protesting a corporate greed.

At the south are anti-racism and anti-war protesters.

The Trump baby balloon protest. Picture: LBC

What will be at the Stop Trump protest?

The Trump baby blimp will make a return at the protest.

That balloon was flown over Parliament Square during the President's visit last year and will be brought out again.

Also appearing is a 16ft robot of Donald Trump sitting on a golden toilet while tweeting.

The Donald Trump toilet robot. Picture: LBC

Who will be speaking at the Stop Trump protest?

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced he is to address protesters at Trafalgar Square.

This comes after he boycotted the state banquet for President Trump last night.