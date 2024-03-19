New podcast on ‘football's greatest mystery’ hosted by Dara Ó Briain and Josh Widdicombe comes to Global Player

53 minutes, a new Global podcast. Picture: Global

By Kieran Kelly

A new six-part podcast on 'football's greatest mystery' is now available on Global Player.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

53 Minutes, hosted by renowned comedians Josh Widdicombe and Dara Ó Briain, will explore the exceptional circumstances that allowed a below average, amateur football player to hustle his way onto a Premier League pitch.

Each episode, Dara and Josh will be joined by those who remember the singular game that shook the footballing world to its core and which still to this day, begs the question: how did this happen?

Josh Widdicombe said today: “It is an honour to be asked to host this podcast on the greatest mystery of the greatest decade in the history of football.

“Like any football fan with their priorities right I see the story of Ali Dia as the sacred text of the sport and so I hope we can do it justice. Also, what a joy to be working with Dara and not have him ask me for some unlikely things you’d see in an action film."

His co-host, Dara Ó Briain added: “I jumped at the chance to finally get the truth about the legend that is Ali Dia, even though that might involve asking Graeme Souness a question and getting a hard stare back.”

The story will take the audience back in time, when legends such as Gianfranco Zola, Eric Cantona and Alan Shearer were at the top of their game.

They were joined by Ali Dia, who made his mark for just 53 minutes.

A whole host of guests will join Dara and Josh to give their take on the mystery, including Matt Le Tissier, Paul Thompson and Southampton's manager at the time, Graeme Souness.