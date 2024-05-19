'I'm disgusted': Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence on shocking footage of him physically assaulting ex

Sean "Diddy" Combs has broken his silence and apologized after a distressing video was shared of him physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sean "Diddy" Combs has broken his silence and apologized after a distressing video was shared of him physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie in 2016.

In a video post on Instagram on Sunday, he apologised for his actions seen in resurfaced video footage.

In his response, Combs said it was "so difficult" to reflect on the "darkest times of your life".

He added: "I was f***ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.

"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

"I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I'm disgusted now."

Allegedly he found help after the incident happened in 2016.

He said: "I went and I sought out professional help and had to go to therapy, had to go to rehab.

"Had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

The rapper apologised for the actions featured in the shocking video saying: "I'm so sorry.

"I'm committed to being a better man each and every day."

The video clip lasted one minute, and he ended it by saying he was not asking for forgiveness.

In a video post on Instagram on Sunday, Combs apologised for his actions seen in resurfaced video footage. Picture: Instagram

The distressing clips show Combs holding a towel around his waist whilst chasing after Cassie in the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. . Picture: Alamy

"I'm truly sorry," Combs said.

It comes days after surveillance footage was shared, showing him assaulting Cassie.

The distressing clips show Combs holding a towel around his waist whilst chasing after Cassie in the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

She was pictured waiting for the elevator with several bags.