Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Duke of Sussex has been named as part of a $30 million lawsuit filed in the US against singer Sean 'Diddy' Combs in connection with sexual assault allegations.

Harry was named in the 73-page document filed on Tuesday against Combs, accusing the billionaire of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

The accusations against Combs emerged last month, with record producer Rodney Jones labelling the rapper a serial sexual abuser as part of the $30m (£24m) suit.

The filing against the billionaire lists a number of celebrity acquaintances - of which the Duke of Sussex is one, and highlights Combs' use of VIP acquaintances to lure guests to his events.

Combs is currently facing lawsuits from three separate women, on top of the claims made by Mr Jones.

According to the filing “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”.

The accusations against Combs emerged last month, with Harry named as a guest whose name was used by Combs to entice guests to his events. Picture: Alamy

Despite being named, the Duke of Sussex is said to have no direct involvement in the allegations.

The musician is currently facing a litany of sexual assault allegations as part of the US lawsuit, with Mr Jones alleging Combs sexually assaulted him at one particular party.

The lawsuit also alleges Combs parties were attended by sex workers and were attended by underage girls.

Both Harry and his brother Prince William were pictured alongside Combs and Kanye West in 2007 after the musicians attended the Concert for Diana at London's Wembley stadium.

Despite reportedly only meeting the star once, Combs dropped the royal's name during a 2012 interview with The Sun.

“I really can’t wait to get to the UK as London is one of my favourite cities," Combs said.

The lawsuit also alleges Combs parties were attended by sex workers and were attended by underage girls. Picture: Alamy

“I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there," Combs said.

"He’s such a cool guy, and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs.”

It comes just days after the US Department of Homeland Security raided his Los Angeles and Florida homes.

Mr Jones claims he faced “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping” after agreeing to work with the musician, claiming the abuse took place at Combs’ Florida mansion, his Los Angeles home, his New York apartment and aboard a rented super yacht.

Three women and a man, thought to be Mr Jones, have reportedly been interviewed in the wake of the raids.

Among the claims, Combs is also accused of the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

It follows allegations made by Combs ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, last year, accusing the rapper of rape and physical abuse.