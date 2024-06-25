Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

25 June 2024, 19:16

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
  • Nadine Dorries - Former Conservative Cabinet Minister
  • Kristinn Hrafnsson - Editor-in-Chief of Wikileaks
  • Sam Freedman - Senior Fellow of the Institute for Government
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • David Aaronovitch - Broadcaster and Journalist
  • Jim Waterson - Media Editor of The Guardian

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

