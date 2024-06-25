Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again
25 June 2024, 19:16
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Nadine Dorries - Former Conservative Cabinet Minister
- Kristinn Hrafnsson - Editor-in-Chief of Wikileaks
- Sam Freedman - Senior Fellow of the Institute for Government
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- David Aaronovitch - Broadcaster and Journalist
- Jim Waterson - Media Editor of The Guardian
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm