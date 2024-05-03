'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

3 May 2024, 14:38 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 15:12

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'
'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'. Picture: Henry De Los Rios Polania

By Christian Oliver

A 'hero' father injured while 'protecting his wife and four-year-old daughter' in an east London sword attack has provided an update on his health from his hospital bed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Henry De Los Rios Polania, 35, an IT engineer from Hainault, thanked emergency services and his family for saving his life as he posted the update on his Instagram Stories.

The father is currently in hospital after being stabbed in his home on Tuesday morning alongside four others. Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed during the rampage while he walked to school.

His sister, Jessica De Los Rios, 31, described him as a "hero" for protecting his family from the assailant.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed by a man who went on a rampage wielding a sword
Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed by a man who went on a rampage wielding a sword. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Pictured: 'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend family as children slept

Read More: 'Hero' dad fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend young family as children slept

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed and thanking those who saved his life, Mr De Los Rios Polania said: "I would like to start by thanking all the nurses, paramedics, and the doctors on the NHS for keeping me alive."

The father, originally from Colombia, also thanked police "for risking their lives" as well as his "friends and family" and all those who made sure he did not "bleed out".

Mr De Los Rios Polania added: "I'm recovering. I have a long journey ahead but I'm very positive that this trauma will end soon."

His sister previously revealed that Mr De Los Rios Polania was recovering in hospital after sustaining a deep wound to his hand.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, from Newham, east London, has appeared in court accused of murdering Daniel Anjorin as he was walking to school on Tuesday, and injuring four other people.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national is accused of running up behind Daniel with a samurai sword before slashing him in the neck and chest, a court has heard.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Daniel Anjorin's mother screamed 'that's my son' moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault sword rampage

Read More: Pictured: Boy, 14, stabbed to death as he walked to school in sword attack in Hainault

Marcus appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, and holding his left arm across his chest.

It is alleged that Monzo crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday, hitting a member of the public, Donato Iwule.

The court was told that he then got out of the van, said that he would kill the man and slashed him to the neck. Prosecutor David Burns told the court that 15 minutes later it is alleged Monzo broke into a nearby home where a couple were asleep with their four-year-old daughter.

He went into the bedroom and attacked the child's father, Henry De Los Rios Polania, shouting about believing in God and causing injuries to his neck and arm, it is alleged.

Monzo is accused of then running up behind Daniel and slashing his neck, before stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Police officers arrived and tried to help the teenager when it is alleged that Monzo appeared from a bush and they chased him.

The court was told that he jumped out at Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield and attacked her with the sword while she was on the ground. He is also accused of injuring a second officer, Inspector Moloy Elec Campbell.

Monzo has been charged with attempting to murder Mr Iwule and PC Mechem-Whitfield, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr De Los Rios Polania and Inspector Campbell. He has also been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Sunak has called a meeting for later this month.

Rishi Sunak summons university chiefs amid ‘serious concerns’ over antisemitism following clashes on US campuses

A woman has been hit by a bus outside Victoria station.

Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station

Breaking
Kim McGuinness

Labour's Kim McGuinness defeats independent Jamie Driscoll to win North East mayoral race

The parents of rising young cricketer Josh Baker have paid tribute to their son.

Cricketer Josh Baker’s parents say they are ‘broken’ after his death aged 20 as they share emotional tribute

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian officials urge Western partners to speed up military aid deliveries

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Bizarre Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure doner meat slices for identical thicknesses

Baffling Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure individual slices of doner meat

Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham

Cyclist, 19, fighting for life after being shot and stabbed during ‘ambush attack’ in Dagenham

Rishi Sunak insisted he is focused on the job at hand despite the election results

Sunak stands firm: Rishi says he is 'focused on the job at hand' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

The Met Office has revealed its verdict for the bank holiday weekend.

Met Office gives verdict on May bank holiday weekend weather as Brits hope for return of sunshine

Conservative party candidate Lord Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen and baby Hannah

Conservative mayor Ben Houchen re-elected in Tees Valley after seeing off Labour challenge

Barry Manilow (l) has made 'back up' plans to move his Manchester gig due to ongoing problems at Co-op Live (r)

Barry Manilow makes 'back up plan' to move show to rival Manchester arena due to ongoing crisis at Co-op Live

Rescuers and excavators working at the site of the incident

China sends vice premier to oversee recovery effort after road collapse kills 48

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

People gather in front of the school during a memorial ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the shooting

Flowers, candles and silence as Serbia marks anniversary of school shooting

Footage of the flooding (via AP)

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has endured another difficult night

Tories in turmoil: Where next for Rishi Sunak after 'worst local results in 40 years', writes Natasha Clark
The star revealed her twisted ankle following reports about an alleged fight at a hotel in LA.

Britney Spears reveals painful injury in tearful video as she blames mum for ‘set up’ at Los Angeles hotel
Moon stock

China sends probe to get samples from less-explored far side of the Moon

Rod Hull with Emu (l) and Gyles Brandreth (r)

'I blame myself for Rod Hull's death': Gyles Brandreth reveals heartbreaking story behind fatal accident
Local election results have been coming in

Local election results 2024 in full: see how your area voted

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a final episode

Oh my Christ! Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' this year

Kate and Gerry McCann (r) share heartbreaking message to mark 17 years since daughter Madeleine went missing

Madeleine McCann’s parents share heartbreaking update 17 years after she vanished

Australia Germany

German foreign minister says Russia will face consequences over cyberattack

Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner

Starmer hails 'historic campaign' after Blackpool South victory, as Labour win dozens of council seats
Israel Palestinians Cease Fire Glance

Hostage held in Gaza dies as Israel and Hamas work on a ceasefire deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit