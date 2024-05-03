'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

By Christian Oliver

A 'hero' father injured while 'protecting his wife and four-year-old daughter' in an east London sword attack has provided an update on his health from his hospital bed.

Henry De Los Rios Polania, 35, an IT engineer from Hainault, thanked emergency services and his family for saving his life as he posted the update on his Instagram Stories.

The father is currently in hospital after being stabbed in his home on Tuesday morning alongside four others. Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed during the rampage while he walked to school.

His sister, Jessica De Los Rios, 31, described him as a "hero" for protecting his family from the assailant.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed by a man who went on a rampage wielding a sword. Picture: Alamy

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed and thanking those who saved his life, Mr De Los Rios Polania said: "I would like to start by thanking all the nurses, paramedics, and the doctors on the NHS for keeping me alive."

The father, originally from Colombia, also thanked police "for risking their lives" as well as his "friends and family" and all those who made sure he did not "bleed out".

Mr De Los Rios Polania added: "I'm recovering. I have a long journey ahead but I'm very positive that this trauma will end soon."

His sister previously revealed that Mr De Los Rios Polania was recovering in hospital after sustaining a deep wound to his hand.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, from Newham, east London, has appeared in court accused of murdering Daniel Anjorin as he was walking to school on Tuesday, and injuring four other people.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national is accused of running up behind Daniel with a samurai sword before slashing him in the neck and chest, a court has heard.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Marcus appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, and holding his left arm across his chest.

It is alleged that Monzo crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday, hitting a member of the public, Donato Iwule.

The court was told that he then got out of the van, said that he would kill the man and slashed him to the neck. Prosecutor David Burns told the court that 15 minutes later it is alleged Monzo broke into a nearby home where a couple were asleep with their four-year-old daughter.

He went into the bedroom and attacked the child's father, Henry De Los Rios Polania, shouting about believing in God and causing injuries to his neck and arm, it is alleged.

Monzo is accused of then running up behind Daniel and slashing his neck, before stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Police officers arrived and tried to help the teenager when it is alleged that Monzo appeared from a bush and they chased him.

The court was told that he jumped out at Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield and attacked her with the sword while she was on the ground. He is also accused of injuring a second officer, Inspector Moloy Elec Campbell.

Monzo has been charged with attempting to murder Mr Iwule and PC Mechem-Whitfield, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr De Los Rios Polania and Inspector Campbell. He has also been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.