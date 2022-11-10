Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

10 November 2022, 14:29 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 14:57

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Armistice Day, also known as Remembrance Day, celebrates its 104th anniversary this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The occasion marks the signing of the armistice in 1918 - an agreement that saw the end of fighting in the First World War - ahead of negotiations.

It will be followed two days later by Remembrance Sunday, which will fall on November 13, with an annual two-minute silence set to take place.

The National Service of Remembrance takes place at the Cenotaph in London
The National Service of Remembrance takes place at the Cenotaph in London. Picture: Alamy

What time is the two-minute silence?

The silence will take place at 11am on Friday, marking the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Another two-minute silence also takes place at the same time (11am) on Remembrance Sunday.

Why do we hold a two-minute silence?

The event is held to remember those in the UK and Commonwealth who have served in the armed forces since 1914 as well as their families.

It celebrates the vital role they played, both serving and sacrificing themselves for the country.

Read more: Kate Middleton gives boy her poppy in sweet moment during visit to London children's centre

Read more: RAF Cadets warned Remembrance Sunday parade could break the law as police scrap 'gesture of goodwill'

British troops during World War I
British troops during World War I. Picture: Alamy

What events are taking place to mark the occasion?

On Armistice Day, the National Memorial Arboretum is set to broadcast an annual Service of Remembrance, live from the Armed Forces Memorial.

Then, on Remembrance Sunday, the National Service of Remembrance is being held at the Cenotaph in London.

This year's service is significant as it is the first led by Charles as King.

Despite hoping to go last year, the Queen was unable to make an appearance on health grounds, meaning Charles laid a wreath as the most senior royal attending.

Members of the Cabinet, former Prime Ministers, the Mayor of London and other ministers are expected to attend this year.

There will also be a March Past involving 10,000 veterans.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

Elon Musk said Twitter workers should be in the office 40 hours a week

Elon Musk ends work-from-home at Twitter and orders staff to be in the office at least 40 hours a week

Breaking
Gareth Southgate has made his selection for the World Cup

Gareth Southgate announces England's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022

Donald Trump reportedly blames his wife for the Republicans' performance in the midterms, as Joe Biden says it is his "intention" to run again in 2024

Under fire Donald Trump 'turns on Melania' after bruising US midterms as beaming Biden poised to run for President again

Warren Beatty allegedly coerced a child into sex

Hollywood legend Warren Beatty sued for 'coercing teenage girl into sex'

A further train driver strike has been announced, and civil servants and nurses are planning action this winter

Brits face triple wave of winter strikes as train drivers announce walkout and civil servants and nurses vote to strike

David Walliams has apologise for offensive and explicit comments about BGT contestants

David Walliams apologises for calling BGT contestant 'c***' and making X-rated comment about woman

Craig was jailed for a longer sentence

Killer who set partner on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' attack jailed

London bus drivers have announced strikes in part of the capital in the Christmas run-up

Warnings of 'widespread disruption' as London bus drivers to go on strike in run-up to Christmas

A man has been banned from the Royal Opera House for heckling a child actor

Heckler who shouted at 12-year-old actor banned for life from Royal Opera House

Steve Barclay will meet with union bosses

Health Secretary hails 'constructive' talks with nursing union in eleventh hour bid to halt strikes which could last six months
Ukraine worries the Russian retreat could be a trap

Ukraine fears a trap as Russia 'withdraws' from key industrial city of Kherson

The footage of the dog being dragged has appalled viewers

Shocking footage shows dog dragged by lead behind mobility scooter as onlookers fear pet will be killed

Ian Kirwan was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang of youths

Schoolboy, 14, 'stabbed IT worker to death' in mass supermarket brawl

Matthew Smith (L) was a teacher at St Thomas's School

Teacher at Prince George's old £20,000 school pleads guilty to child sex crimes

LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

Latest News

See more Latest News

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: Which lines are affected?

Just Stop Oil is holding up the M25 for a fourth day in a row

Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day
John Lewis releases tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

John Lewis releases 'gorgeous' tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care
Suella Braverman and the gridlock on the M25

Suella Braverman demands crackdown on eco 'extremists' who are getting 'out of control'

The red Suzuki overtaking the ambulance

Watch as driver repeatedly blocks an ambulance on call in worst case ‘ever seen’ by emergency service
Chris Heaton-Harris has said hundreds of MPs could be voting for Matt Hancock to go through Bushtucker trials

'Hundreds of MPs' have downloaded I'm A Celeb app to force Matt Hancock to face nightmare trials every day
Victoria Bus Station Crash Scene

London bus driver admits causing death of woman after electric bus smash outside of Victoria Station
Bob Geldof And The Boomtown Rats Play Cortona Mix Festival

Boomtown Rats lead guitarist Garry Roberts has died aged 72

Tony Bambury spoke on ITV Meridian about missing his father's funeral due to the protests on the M25

Man who missed his dad's funeral because of Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 said he will 'never, ever forgive' them
Police at the scene in Harrow on the Hill

Triple stabbing at Harrow on the Hill station in north west London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved
James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

I'm a Celeb biggins

Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape
James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit