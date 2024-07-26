Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

26 July 2024, 10:23 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 10:25

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears
Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

By Emily Edge

Prince Harry claims it would be “still dangerous” for his wife Meghan to return to the UK following their move to the US.

In his first major interview since the conclusion of his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), Harry he said he feared an attack on his wife if she returned to the UK due to the attention the royal couple attract.

When asked during the ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial whether the legal battles attract more attention, Harry said: "There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway."

"They pushed me too far," he added."It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

"It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

London, UK. 07th June, 2023. Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice as part of his legal battles with the press
Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice as part of his legal battles with the press

The Duke was asked towards the end of the programme about claiming in a High Court filing that the late Queen, his grandmother who died in 2022, “supported” his actions against the News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World.

He responded saying: “I wish… we had many conversations before she passed, and this is very much something that she supported.

“She knew how much this meant to me and… she’s very much out there, going to see this through to the end, without question.”

Blaming his fight against the press as a "central" part in destroying his relationship with his family, he said: "I think everything that's played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is.

"For me, the mission continues, but it has, yes, it's caused, as you say, part of a rift."

In a witness statement, he had claimed the late monarch had wanted the media mogul Rupert Murdoch to "apologise".

Harry is bringing a case against NGN over alleged unlawful information-gathering, but not allegations of phone hacking, with a full trial due to be held in January.

NGN has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

