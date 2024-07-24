Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

24 July 2024, 14:50

The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Soaring Crown Estate profits will see the Royal Family earn an extra £45m in the coming year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pay rise was revealed as part of the Royal Family’s annual Sovereign Grant report, which sets out how the monarchy is funded by taxpayers.

Six new offshore wind farms saw profits soar to £1.1billion for the Crown Estate, which will result in a boost to the Sovereign Grant.

The grant will come in at £132 million in 2025/2026, compared to £86.3 million this year.

Currently, the monarchy receives 12% of the Crown Estate’s profits to fund both the £396 million renovation of Buckingham Palace and its work across the globe.

Read more: Prince Harry's charity boss quits as head of Invictus Games days after duke sees backlash over veterans' award

Read more: King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

The Sovereign Grant will be reviewed again come 2027 to ensure to palace earnings are at an “appropriate level.”

The increase in cash “will be used to fund the final stages of the Buckingham Palace reservicing programme, enabling it to be complete both on time and on budget,” said Michael Stevens, the king’s Keeper of the Privy Purse.

The Order Of The Garter Service At Windsor Castle
The Order Of The Garter Service At Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

He added: “A reduction in the absolute amount of the sovereign grant will be sought as part of the royal trustees review in 2026-27, through primary legislation”, to ensure that the work of the royal family “continues to be funded at an appropriate level”.

Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales earned £23.6 million from the Duchy of Cornwall, in his first year after taking over the estate from his father.

As part of the annual report, it was revealed Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has remained empty for over a year.

Harry and Meghan, who were originally given the property as a wedding gift from the late Queen, were asked to clear their possessions out of Frogmore in 2023.

It came just weeks after Harry hit out at his family in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

He is said to have stayed in hotels during his recent visits to the UK instead of at a royal residence.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I think at this point I wouldn't speculate on who would be the future occupant of Frogmore Cottage."

He added: "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."

Frogmore Cottage remains empty.
Frogmore Cottage remains empty. Picture: Alamy/Getty

It remains unclear what King Charles plans to do with the cottage, with some calling for it to be rented out to reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Yesterday’s report outlines King Charles’ first full year as monarch, which included cancer treatment for himself and Kate Middleton.

During the last year, there were more than 2,3000 official engagements undertaken by the Royal Family at home and abroad.

Charles himself undertook 464 official engagements, with Queen Camilla undertaking 201.

The report also revealed plans for the Royals to purchase two new aircraft.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Salman Rushdie

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie charged with supporting terrorist group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

The Eiffel Tower is visible behind a blue flag that reads 'Paris 2024'

French authorities foil several plots to ‘destabilise’ the Paris Olympics

Starmer and Sunak focused on agreements rather than differences in the Labour leader's first PMQs

Starmer and Sunak play nice in Labour leader's first Prime Minister's Questions

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

'She wanted to save dressage': Whistleblower defends leaking footage of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse

The video shows police kicking a man on the ground

Shocking video shows police officer kicking man's head in Manchester Airport after 'officers punched to the ground'

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, died from complications resulting from drowning in the River Arrow on July 22

Boy, 8, drowns in River Arrow in Warwickshire

Stanton and Poole were discovered in July 2022

Prison guard who had sex with inmate in storeroom before having his baby is spared jail

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

Airliner or Passenger plane Indigo Airbus A320 neo landing to airport next to the beach. airplane flies extremely low over the sea beach.

Airline becomes first to let women choose not to sit with men - but move gets mixed reaction

Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018

Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera died from a heart attack, death certificate reveals

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Keir Starmer on Wednesday

Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' in first PMQs since entering No10

Scene of accident at an entrance to the Angkor Thom temple (Thmey Thmey Online News via AP)

One dead and statues damaged after tree falls at Angkor temple complex in storm

Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales, after no other candidates entered the race.

Baroness Eluned Morgan set to be new Welsh First Minister and first woman to lead Wales

Hannah Ingram-Moore's company faces being struck off

Captain Tom's daughter's company faces being struck off, in latest blow to Hannah Ingram-Moore

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating was caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide after a crash in Manchester in June, a magistrates court heard.

England goalkeeper Khiara Keating caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide, court told
Travellers were evacuated as fire filled terminal 8

JFK Airport fire forces Terminal 8 to be evacuated

Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney to reports of a stabbing

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of other boy, 15, in Hackney

Ava Kris Tyson has been making videos with MrBeast since 2012.

MrBeast co-host quits amid grooming allegations

The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Man arrested over horror crash that killed motorbike couple and four family members leaving girl, 11, orphaned
Kai McKenzie had his leg bitten off by a shark - but doctors think they can reattach it

Doctors in desperate race to reattach surfer's leg after it was bitten off by shark and washed up on beach
Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

Shadow of a young child swinging on a swing

Private firms accused of “obscene profiteering” as cash-strapped councils charged £1m to look after single child in care
A group of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested outside Heathrow Airport

Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow as part of a Europe-wide campaign against flights
A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off.

Miracle of Nepal: Pilot is sole survivor after passenger plane crashes off runway and explodes in flames

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit