King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

25 May 2024, 13:51

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles
Prince Charles has been discussing stripping the Sussexes of their royal titles. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

King Charles has been discussing removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles, sources state.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since the couple stepped down from their working royal roles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's titles have proved to be a controversial topic.

After moving stateside, the Palace experienced calls for the couple to have their titles taken away.

Allegedly this has been a subject of conversation for King Charles in recent weeks, and Prince William has been having "lengthy" conversations with his father about it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nigeria
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nigeria. Picture: Alamy

During their recent tour of Nigeria, the Sussexes proudly sat in chairs labelled "Duke" and "Duchess" and were said to be "delighted" that their royal titles were visible for all to see.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author and expert Tom Quinn, said the King and Prince William "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse".

Mr Quinn added: "The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about.

Read More: Drivers warned of Bank Holiday chaos as 20 million cars to hit the road over weekend

Read More: Crying Paula Vennells insists she ‘loved Post Office’ as she's accused of being in ‘la la land’ on final day of evidence

"William and his father know that even without their royal titles, Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them."

When the couple stepped back from acting as working royals in 2020, their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles remained, but they weren't called his or her royal highness.

Earlier this year the pair relaunched their website, calling it Sussex.com and used their royal titles, alongside imagery of a coat of arms.

The website has a picture of the Sussexes on top of text which says: "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

The landing page also includes their credentials, short descriptions, as well as news about their activities such as their recent Nigeria trip.

Yet while the topic was discussed, Mr Quinn believes Charles is reluctant to strip the titles due to fears of backlash.

He went on to say: "The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about."

"William and his father know that even without their royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them."

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 24/6/202 of Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey who will visit 25 areas of the so-called Blue Wall, accusing the Conservatives of failing to tackle crime and no longer representing the voters who had traditionally backed them.

Lib Dems aim to bring down 90 Tory 'Blue Wall' seats as party takes aim at Sunak on NHS and sewage
Rishi Sunak will bring in mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds in a dramatic policy announcement.

Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16: Grayson Murray hits a tee shot on No. 5 during the first round of the PGA Championship, May 16, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.(Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30 after withdrawing from tournament through illness
Nicki Minaj has been arrested on suspicion on carrying drugs at Amsterdam Airport throwing her show at the troubled Co-Op Live Arena tonight into turmoil.

Nicki Minaj arrested on suspicion of carrying drugs in Amsterdam as singer cancels Manchester show
A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

RAF pilot dead in Spitfire airshow crash as politicians and royals pay tribute to unnamed airman
A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

Spitfire crashes in Lincolnshire field during horror at Battle of Britain airshow

World News

See more World News

France New Caledonia

Pro-independence leader in New Caledonia calls for resistance against France

1 hour ago

India Fire

Four children among at least 27 dead in fire at amusement park in western India

2 hours ago

Italy G7 Finance Ministers

G7 moves towards agreement on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit