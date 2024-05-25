King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

Prince Charles has been discussing stripping the Sussexes of their royal titles. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

King Charles has been discussing removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles, sources state.

Since the couple stepped down from their working royal roles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's titles have proved to be a controversial topic.

After moving stateside, the Palace experienced calls for the couple to have their titles taken away.

Allegedly this has been a subject of conversation for King Charles in recent weeks, and Prince William has been having "lengthy" conversations with his father about it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nigeria. Picture: Alamy

During their recent tour of Nigeria, the Sussexes proudly sat in chairs labelled "Duke" and "Duchess" and were said to be "delighted" that their royal titles were visible for all to see.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author and expert Tom Quinn, said the King and Prince William "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse".

Mr Quinn added: "The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about.

"William and his father know that even without their royal titles, Meghan and Harry would carry on travelling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them."

When the couple stepped back from acting as working royals in 2020, their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles remained, but they weren't called his or her royal highness.

Earlier this year the pair relaunched their website, calling it Sussex.com and used their royal titles, alongside imagery of a coat of arms.

The website has a picture of the Sussexes on top of text which says: "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

The landing page also includes their credentials, short descriptions, as well as news about their activities such as their recent Nigeria trip.

Yet while the topic was discussed, Mr Quinn believes Charles is reluctant to strip the titles due to fears of backlash.

