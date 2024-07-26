Heatwave on the way as temperatures to hit 27C this weekend - will your area get some sunshine?

Highs of 27C are coming this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Temperatures are expected to soar this weekend, with highs of 27C predicted in some parts of the country.

Central, southern and eastern England will turn "increasingly warm, or even hot" over the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest, according to their forecast, with highs of 27C predicted in the south and 25C in the north.

While Sunday will be a "fine and dry day for many", Saturday will offer a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Brits are in for a sunny weekend. Picture: Getty

Once we move into next week, the UK could enter an official heatwave.

A heatwave is officially defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, usually above or around 26C for three days in a row.

The Met Office said: "[On Saturday] there will be fewer showers in the South and South East, although these areas may still experience some lighter showers during the afternoon.

"Temperatures will be close to average, but again feeling warm in the sunshine."

The first half of the weekend will see a mix of sunshine and showers across much of the UK



Here is the latest #4cast for Saturday 👇 pic.twitter.com/uYjDW3SnLB — Met Office (@metoffice) July 26, 2024

David Hayter, a deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "As we go through the weekend, the jet stream will weaken to the west of the UK generating an area of high pressure that will slowly move in across the UK.

"High pressure means the air is sinking from higher in the atmosphere and that brings drier, settled and sunnier weather."