Exact date Brits to bask in mini heatwave as temperatures set to hit 30C

Brits are in for another heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Brits could be in for another mini-heatwave once again this weekend, with some forecasts predicting highs of 30C.

Exacta Weather’s James Madden says temperatures could rise from this Sunday, July 28, lasting into next week.

That’s not before more rain hits Wales, Scotland and parts of Western England on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the weather is “likely to remain changeable Friday and Saturday with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, these tending to fade overnight”.

As a result, there will be “mostly dry” conditions from Sunday, with plenty of sunshine.

Madden wrote on Facebook: “By this weekend and particularly for around Sunday on current indications (possibly earlier), we will now see high pressure rising across our shores.

“Tt will bring with it a significant rise in temperatures, which will become the more predominant feature throughout much of next week and into early August for many parts of the country.”

What does the Met Office say?

Cloud spreading eastwards this evening will provide a dull end to the day with areas of hill fog, rain and drizzle ☁️



Feeling increasingly muggy as a southerly breeze draws in some humid air pic.twitter.com/aSjKZyjinx — Met Office (@metoffice) July 24, 2024

The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: ''The weather this week sees a somewhat typical mix of UK summertime weather, with some pleasant sunshine at times interrupted by showers or some longer spells of rain.

“A frontal wave close to southern England on Thursday could bring some more persistent rain here for a time, where it may feel rather cool.

“Friday and Saturday will see a return to a mixture of bright spells and showers for many with temperatures near or just below average for late July.''