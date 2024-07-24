Exact date Brits to bask in mini heatwave as temperatures set to hit 30C

24 July 2024, 17:56

Brits are in for another heatwave
Brits are in for another heatwave. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits could be in for another mini-heatwave once again this weekend, with some forecasts predicting highs of 30C.

Exacta Weather’s James Madden says temperatures could rise from this Sunday, July 28, lasting into next week.

That’s not before more rain hits Wales, Scotland and parts of Western England on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the weather is “likely to remain changeable Friday and Saturday with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, these tending to fade overnight”.

Brits could be in for another heatwave
Brits could be in for another heatwave. Picture: Alamy

As a result, there will be “mostly dry” conditions from Sunday, with plenty of sunshine.

Madden wrote on Facebook: “By this weekend and particularly for around Sunday on current indications (possibly earlier), we will now see high pressure rising across our shores.

“Tt will bring with it a significant rise in temperatures, which will become the more predominant feature throughout much of next week and into early August for many parts of the country.”

Read More: Exact date sunny weather to return to UK as mini heatwave hits and temperatures top 30C again

Read More: Return of the summer washout: UK braces for flooding and travel chaos as Met Office issues weather warnings

What does the Met Office say?

The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: ''The weather this week sees a somewhat typical mix of UK summertime weather, with some pleasant sunshine at times interrupted by showers or some longer spells of rain.

“A frontal wave close to southern England on Thursday could bring some more persistent rain here for a time, where it may feel rather cool.

“Friday and Saturday will see a return to a mixture of bright spells and showers for many with temperatures near or just below average for late July.''

