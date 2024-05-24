Drivers warned of Bank Holiday chaos as 20 million cars to hit the road over weekend

Traffic On M1 Motorway. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Drivers heading away for the Bank Holiday weekend have been warned they could experience travel chaos with more than 20 million cars expected to hit the road.

While the worst day for traffic was expected to be today, the number of cars on the road will be higher on the weekend and on Monday, the RAC said.

Some key roads to be affected will be the M25 between Junction 7 for the M23 and Junction 21 for the M1.

There were also delays on the 45-mile southbound stretch of the M5 from Junction 16 north of Bristol to Junction 25 for Taunton in Somerset.

As for the weather, the Met Office said it was likely to be a 'mixed weekend'.

Expect delays on Monday. Picture: Getty

Their weekend forecast reads: "For many, Saturday will be the best day of the Bank Holiday weekend.

"It will be a largely dry day for much of the UK, with some good periods of sunshine for many and temperatures likely reaching into the low 20s Celsius in a few places in the southeast.

"Those in the easternmost areas and the far South West will experience rain spreading in from the east and west respectively."

But the chance of rain increases as we get into Monday.

Many parts will see some sunshine during Saturday morning, although skies becoming increasingly cloudy across eastern and also southwestern England, with some patchy rain here



It will be a fresh start but it will quickly warm up in the sunshine pic.twitter.com/HExEMRACDg — Met Office (@metoffice) May 24, 2024

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The outlook for Bank Holiday Monday is for brighter, cooler and breezier conditions with scattered showers for England and Wales at first, but a steady drying trend from the west is likely.

“Northern Ireland could well start off fine but cool, and remain settled whilst feeling pleasantly warm in longer sunny spells.

“The focus for heavier showers is expected to transfer to Scotland and possibly northeast England, where again these could be slow moving, the heaviest of which could cause some temporary, localised issues such as flooded roads.

“We are keeping the weather warning situation under review, so please keep up to date with the latest warnings and forecasts from the Met Office if you have plans this Bank Holiday weekend.”