9 July 2024, 19:19
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Jim Townsend - Senior Fellow at the Centre for a New American Security (CNAS) and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for European and NATO policy at the Pentagon
- Fred Thomas - Labour MP for Plymouth Moor View
- Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter
- Lord Bethell - Former Health minister and Member of the House of Lords
- Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Helene de Lauzen - Editorialist at the European Conservative
- Gary Carter - GMB National Officer
