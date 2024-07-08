Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

8 July 2024, 19:58

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Peter Kyle - Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
  • Rain Newton-Smith - Chief Executive of the CBI
  • Daniel Greenberg - Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards
  • Max Wilkinson - Liberal Democrat MP for Cheltenham
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor
  • Sir Simon Clarke - Former Secretary of State for Levelling Up
  • Yuriy Sak - Advisor to the Minister of Defence in Ukraine
  • Charlotte Minvielle - Former Green Candidate for the Les Ecologistes

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

