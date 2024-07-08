Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
8 July 2024, 19:58
Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Peter Kyle - Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Rain Newton-Smith - Chief Executive of the CBI
- Daniel Greenberg - Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards
- Max Wilkinson - Liberal Democrat MP for Cheltenham
- Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor
- Sir Simon Clarke - Former Secretary of State for Levelling Up
- Yuriy Sak - Advisor to the Minister of Defence in Ukraine
- Charlotte Minvielle - Former Green Candidate for the Les Ecologistes
