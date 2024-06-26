Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch Again

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary

Dr Robert Laurenson - Co-Chair of the British Medical Association's Junior Doctors' Committee

Rachel Clarke - Palliative Care Doctor, author and broadcaster

Philip Hammond - Former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019, Conservative Peer

Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent

Kate Forbes - Deputy Leader of the SNP

Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party

Luke Tryl - UK Director of More In Commom

Michael Fallon - Former Secretary of State for Defence

