Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again
26 June 2024, 19:35
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary
- Dr Robert Laurenson - Co-Chair of the British Medical Association's Junior Doctors' Committee
- Rachel Clarke - Palliative Care Doctor, author and broadcaster
- Philip Hammond - Former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019, Conservative Peer
- Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
- Kate Forbes - Deputy Leader of the SNP
- Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party
- Luke Tryl - UK Director of More In Commom
- Michael Fallon - Former Secretary of State for Defence
