Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

26 June 2024, 19:35

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch Again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary
  • Dr Robert Laurenson - Co-Chair of the British Medical Association's Junior Doctors' Committee
  • Rachel Clarke - Palliative Care Doctor, author and broadcaster
  • Philip Hammond - Former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019, Conservative Peer
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
  • Kate Forbes - Deputy Leader of the SNP
  • Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party
  • Luke Tryl - UK Director of More In Commom
  • Michael Fallon - Former Secretary of State for Defence

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being ‘bullied into action’ over election betting scandal
James Cleverly said he was 'furious' to learn of alleged election bets being made within his party.

Cleverly was ‘furious’ to learn of election betting scandal as he insists government will take probe findings seriously
Zara Aleena

Failures ‘across multiple agencies’ contributed to the murder of Zara Aleena, inquest finds
Jay Slater has been missing for 10 days

Jay Slater’s family ‘living in hope’ that 19-year-old is still alive, detective says as search intensifies
The families of two girls who were killed in the crash have called for justice.

Families' call for justice as driver who ploughed into school garden party killing two girls will face no charges
The hot weather continued on Wednesday

Brits bask in 30C scorcher as heatwave continues, but health alert issued amid fears of 'increase in mortality'
Phil Foden has 'temporarily' left the England Euro 2024 camp as his girlfriend Rebecca cooke is expecting their third child

Phil Foden leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to fly back to UK for 'pressing family matter'

Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition
Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby

‘Kidnap kit’ with rope, cable ties and handcuffs shown to jurors in Holly Willoughby abduction plot trial
Police hunting for Jay Slater have released new footage

Police set to issue TV appeal as they hunt for clues about missing teenager Jay Slater

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile