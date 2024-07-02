Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 2/07 | Watch again
2 July 2024, 19:31
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Tom Pursglove - Legal migration minister
- Lord Peter Ricketts - Former Senior British Diplomat
- Professor Allan Lichtman - Historian Professor Allan Lichtman
- Laura Lock - Deputy Chief Executive Association of Electoral Administrators
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Shan Wu - Former Federal Prosecutor and legal analyst, who was in the room when the Supreme Court made the immunity ruling on Trump
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Chris Cave - Sky News Sports Correspondent
