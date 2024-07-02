Tonight with Andrew Marr 2/07 | Watch again

2 July 2024, 19:31

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch Again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Tom Pursglove - Legal migration minister
  • Lord Peter Ricketts - Former Senior British Diplomat
  • Professor Allan Lichtman - Historian Professor Allan Lichtman
  • Laura Lock - Deputy Chief Executive Association of Electoral Administrators
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Shan Wu - Former Federal Prosecutor and legal analyst, who was in the room when the Supreme Court made the immunity ruling on Trump
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Chris Cave - Sky News Sports Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

