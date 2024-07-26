Ex-Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima 'placed under medical supervision' after being axed over Zara McDermott abuse claims

Graziano Di Prima has been placed under medical supervision. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ex-Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima has been placed under medical supervision after being axed from the show over Zara McDermott abuse claims.

Di Prima was sacked after reports emerged that he “hit and kicked” the former Love Island star while training on the show last year.

He has since apologised in a statement, saying he "crossed the line" but insisting it was a one-off incident.

His family have now said they are "deeply concerned" about his wellbeing, adding that they are monitoring him hourly.

They said he had been left "unable to defend himself" amid the "frenzy" of allegations.

It comes after it was also alleged that McDermott was forced to perform with a broken leg after injuring herself during training.

She is understood to have revealed the injury to the show inquiry.

An insider said: "Zara had started getting injured in the build-up to the Halloween dance then something went on the morning, meaning she danced with a fractured leg all that week.

"It was a literal horror show in every sense of the word."

Graziano Di Prima heading to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

Di Prima's family said he is now under "extreme stress" amid the ongoing 'bullying' probe.

"Graziano is currently under medical supervision, with the stress of the situation causing significant concern for his family, who are monitoring him hourly," they told the Mirror.

"The unrelenting feeding frenzy over these accusations and his mental state leaves him at this time unable to defend himself."

The former Strictly pro is understood to have fled the UK and headed to Sicily to rebuild his life with his wife, Giada.

Meanwhile, McDermott has broken her silence following reports that her friend, Pete Wicks, will be competing in the upcoming Strictly series.

A source told MailOnline: "Zara is so happy for Pete landing the Strictly gig.

"Her experience on the show was so individual – she hopes no one will go through the same again.

"She knows that Pete will have an amazing time and could even impress the judges, he's incredibly hardworking and a good person, and will thrive in the environment, which can be intense, but he performs best when he's challenged and under pressure.

"Zara doesn't want anything that happened to her to taint his Strictly journey and backs Pete even if it is a bit close to home."