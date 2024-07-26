Brits divided over UK’s ‘worst chocolate bar’ with one Christmas classic branded ‘disgusting’

By Kieran Kelly

Brits have been left divided over what is the UK's ‘worst ever chocolate bar’ - with one family favourite being branded ‘absolutely disgusting’.

The debate, which seems to happen at least a few times every year, was launched by discount comparison website LatestDeals.co.uk.

They asked on Facebook: "What is the WORST chocolate bar?"

The post was quickly flooded with over a thousand comments as Brits rushed to point out their least favourite chocolate bar.

Some of the most mentioned chocolate bars included Bounty, Turkish Delight, Snickers, Cadbury Fruit, Milky Bar, Twix, Crunchie, Nut, and Picnic and Boost.

Mars, Caramac, Milky Way, Double Decker and Picnic were also mentioned.

In the end, Turkish Delight was voted as the worst chocolate bar, receiving 47 per cent of the votes.

In second was Bounty, with 16 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Milky Bar and Snickers received 7 per cent of the vote.

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk said: "It's fascinating to see how preferences vary so much when it comes to chocolate.

"While some flavours are cherished, others clearly don't hit the sweet spot for everyone. The results certainly spark a debate about the nation's taste buds!"