Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland

Queen Mary. Picture: Kongehuset/X

By Christian Oliver

Queen Mary has been left visibly shaken after she was mowed down by an electric scooter during a royal walkabout in Greenland.

The 52-year-old Australian-born Queen of Denmark was knocked to the ground by the vehicle driven by an elderly man as she greeted fans in Greenland's capital Nuuk.

Her young children Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were just meters away from their mother when she was knocked down.

Footage showed her crying out as she fell while onlookers - who were already swarming the queen - watched on in horror.

Mary then appeared dazed as she was steadied onto her feet by what appeared to be her security.

QUEEN MARY OF DENMARK HIT BY A SCOOTER A scooter that was riding in the middle of the crowd crashed into her from behind, hitting her legs and causing her to lose her balance. pic.twitter.com/oLN0SfRZ3b — Tribu Caldea (@tribucaldea) July 7, 2024

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark are welcomed by the public as they arrive in Graasten, Denmark, July 9. Picture: Getty

One of the guards lept into action and pushed the scooter back to stop it from moving any closer to the distressed queen.

The driver of the scooter was also reportedly shaken also, protesting that he did not know what happened to launch the vehicle forward into the queen.

He claimed that he was trying to expend his arm forward to the queen where she could then shake his hand, but clearly hit the accelerator instead.

Amalienborg said Mary was not seriously hurt during the incident and she continued her planned visit to the Danish territory.

But the incident has raised concerns about the Denmark Royal's safety and security when meeting with the public.

"An accident but what if it had been deliberate? Huge security fail!," one commentator wrote on X.

"Why was someone allowed to get so close on a motorised scooter?" another said.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark visit the village of Qassiarsuk, Greenland, on July 6. Picture: Getty

"Very weak security. Lucky this just seemed to be an odd incident. Hopefully more sensible measures will be taken by the security team," a third said.

She also received praise for handling the situation "like a pro".

A commenter wrote: "She looks quite shaken!But then who wouldn’t be?!But she handled like a true pro!!"

One added: "I hope she is okay, that was quite a hit she took! The bodyguards should be fired! If that was an attempt on her life, it was close enough to have dire effect!"