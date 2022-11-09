Kate Middleton gives boy her poppy in sweet moment during visit to London children's centre

9 November 2022, 18:27 | Updated: 9 November 2022, 18:31

Kate gave a little boy her poppy during a royal outing
Kate gave a little boy her poppy during a royal outing. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kate Middleton has given a three-year-old boy her poppy during a sweet meeting in London on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales spoke to Akeem during a visit to the Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.

She visited the facility as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA).

Introducing herself as Catherine, the royal went on to ask if the boy had a poppy of his own.

The three-year-old said he "hadn't found one" yet.

He reached out to touch the poppy on Kate's jacket and she asked: "Would you like mine?"

"Yes!" Akeem replied.

"You can have my poppy," Kate continued. "Shall I see if I can get it out?"

The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children's Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance. Picture: Getty

Akeem took the poppy while Kate explained its significance.

"It’s remembering all the soldiers who died in the war," she added.

"There you go, that’s for you. Look after it!"

Kate then asked for the three-year-old's mum, who was in the crowd, giving her the poppy's pin to keep safe.

She visited the children's centre to learn how the mental health of mothers is being supported.

The mum-of-three joined a mother and baby group to speak with parents about their experiences.

Princess of Wales talks with children as she leaves after her visit
Princess of Wales talks with children as she leaves after her visit. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla visited York on Wednesday, where they were egged during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar.

The royals were being welcomed to the city by leaders when three eggs were thrown, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.

A man was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was being detained by around four police officers.

The man who was arrested was later identified as 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell. He has taken part in Extinction Rebellion protests, including in 2020 when the group blocked London Bridge.

Horrified onlookers started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" while several police officers were seen restraining the suspect.

