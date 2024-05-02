Daniel Anjorin's mother screamed 'that's my son' moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault sword rampage

2 May 2024, 06:40 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 06:42

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault.
Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Daniel Anjorin's mother was heard screaming "that's my son" moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 14-year-old was on his way to Bancroft's School, which was also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar, when he was killed.

A neighbour who lives the family said he was “quiet” and “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

His mother, who is a science teacher, cried out for him after he was attacked, according to the Times.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured in the fatal attack.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, was charged with murder on Wednesday and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday and then attacking two members of the public with a sword.

It is alleged he then killed Daniel before seriously injuring two police officers as they tried to stop him, one of whom nearly lost her hand.

Monzo was initially taken to hospital after he was injured crashing the van.

Read more: Man charged with murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in Hainault sword attack

Read more: Heartbreaking pictures of Hainault sword victim, 14, dressed up as Spider-Man as family mourns 'wonderful child'

Daniel&squot;s family are "in shock and are very heartbroken," friends have said
Daniel's family are "in shock and are very heartbroken," friends have said. Picture: Social media

Paying tribute on Wednesday, Daniel's family said he was "a wonderful child" who was "well loved" and "hard working" - and that his death "leaves a gaping wound in the family".

"No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today," they told Sky News. "Any family will understand it's an absolute tragedy."

Family friends Janti Charalambous and Ade Caxton-Cole also paid tribute to him.

"He was a good boy. A lovely boy," they said.

"[The family] are in shock and are very heartbroken. Such a young boy taken away from a family.

"He was good at his studies. He was good at his sports. Very much loved by many, many people and came from a wonderful family.

"The family are in shock. Obviously they are very heartbroken. He was such a young boy taken away from his family.

"It's sad that it's happened in a family, a community, like this. It's heartbreaking.

'We were on the ground in 12 minutes' says Sir Mark Rowley

"At least they got their time to spend with Daniel, 14 years. Their faith is sustaining them and we are all supporting them in any shape or form that they need.

"He was a joyful boy - he brought his family lots of joy and his life has just been taken away. Just walking out on his way to school. He was much-loved, his family are much-loved.

"I was talking to my son and he was so heartbroken, he can remember Daniel driving his little car and playing in the street. He said he can't imagine it happening to his own brother."

Ade Caxton-Cole, who accompanied Janti, said: "They have hope and we have hope that we will all be seeing him one day so long as we have hope in Christ.

"It is sad it has happened in a community and family like this. It is heart-breaking. We are all supporting them in any way they need."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thunderstorms swept the UK overnight.

Huge electrical storm sweeps UK overnight - as lightning strikes care home and commuters delayed by power cuts

Disunited Methodists

United Methodists in US repeal longstanding ban on LGBT clergy

China Highway

Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 48 people

Cambodia Explosion

Deadly explosion at Cambodian military base was an accident, ministers say

Flowers outside church

Teenager on terror charges after stabbings at Sydney church denied bail

Clarkson's Farm series 3 will be released on May 3.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on death of his beloved pet on Diddly Squat Farm

Christopher Gregor, 31, is accused of the child abuse death of his son Corey

Disturbing footage of boy, 6, forced to run on treadmill played to court as father accused of killing son with abuse

Exclusive
It's now believed nitazenes could be present in the wider drugs market, including in counterfeit versions of pills such as Xanax.

Drugs 1000 times stronger than heroin could ruin this summer's music festivals, charities warn

The polls have opened across England

Polls open across England for local elections as new voter ID laws require photo identification at ballot boxes

US Abortion

Arizona governor set to sign repeal of near-total abortion ban from 1864

Solomon Islands Election

Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former foreign minister as new prime minister

Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76

Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy dies aged 76 as Jeff Lynne pays tribute to 'remarkable musician'

The Manchester shows from the GUTS World Tour have been postponed

Olivia Rodrigo concerts postponed in Manchester in ongoing fiasco for crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live Arena

APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls judge ‘crooked’ after he was warned of jail if he violates gag order

New York City police enter an upper floor of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

The Prime Minister has backed the campaign

Rishi Sunak backs campaign for Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar to be given George Cross

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abortion Arizona

Arizona votes to undo near-total abortion ban from 1864

Trump Media Lawsuit

Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion

Sexual-Misconduct-Harvey-Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein appears in court after New York rape conviction overturned

Many are now reporting that their iPhone alarms are not going off, causing the users to have more sleep than they anticipated.

Apple working to fix (un)alarming issue casuing some iPhone users to have an unexpected lie-in
Disney World-Bush Paintings

George W Bush’s portraits of veterans heading to Disney World

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack in Hainault yesterday

Man charged with murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in Hainault sword attack

Shooter Wisconsin School

Authorities in Wisconsin say gunman ‘neutralised’ outside school

The Co-op Live arena has postponed what was supposed to be its opening concert

Manchester's crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live venue cancels another debut show AGAIN minutes before gig due to start
Norway Knife Attack

Man stabbed in knife attack in central Oslo

Israel Palestinians

Hamas leaders say response to ceasefire proposal could come on Thursday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit