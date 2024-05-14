Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'

14 May 2024, 17:02 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 17:17

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation
King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation. Picture: Jonathan Yeo

By Christian Oliver

King Charles' first official portrait since his Coronation has been unveiled - three years after he first sat for the artwork as Prince of Wales.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Artist Jonathan Yeo began the work in 2021 with the first sittings at Highgrove and Clarence House.

The fourth and final sitting took place in November last year following his Coronation as monarch.

The artist sought to capture his “life experiences” and how his “role in our public life has transformed" as his role transitioned from Prince to King.

It was unveiled by Charles himself, with the Queen, the artist and his family all present at the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Artist Jonathan Yeo with King Charles and the artist's family at the unveiling of the portrait of the King, Buckingham Palace, London
Artist Jonathan Yeo with King Charles and the artist's family at the unveiling of the portrait of the King, Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Alamy

Read More: British woman who saved her twin sister from crocodile attack is first to be given King's bravery medal from Charles

Read More: King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

The artwork was first commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then-Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company.

It was intended to be ready for the official anniversary in 2022, but was instead updated to portray Charles as monarch.

The 8.5ft by 6.5ft (2.6m by 2m) canvas shows the King in the uniform of the Welsh Guards - the regiment he was made Regimental Colonel of in 1975.

The uniform of the Welsh Guards inspired the colour red, which was painted over much of the portrait, as Yeo said he felt like this portrait should have more of a "dynamic and contemporary feel".

A butterfly is hovering over the King's shoulder in the portrait, which was added in by Yeo at Charles's suggestion.

After the unveiling, Yeo said he would "love to take full credit for that" but it was "actually the subject's idea". He said the King thought it would be "nice to have a narrative element which referenced his passion for nature and environment".

The artist spoke of how Charles "changed jobs halfway through the process" and the butterfly is a "symbol of metamorphosis" so it "tells multiple stories".

After Yeo's speech, the King joked: "It's nice to know I was a chrysalis when you first met me," which was met with laughter.

The Queen said she "hopes it is going to be seen by lots of people" after the unveiling.

Artist Jonathan Yeo, at the unveiling of his portrait of the King
Artist Jonathan Yeo, at the unveiling of his portrait of the King. Picture: Alamy

Explaining his process over the past few years, Yeo said: “When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed.

“I do my best to capture the life experiences etched into any individual sitter’s face.

“In this case, my aim was also to make reference to the traditions of Royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st century Monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity.

“I’m unimaginably grateful for the opportunity to capture such an extraordinary and unique person, especially at the historic moment of becoming King.”

Yeo previously produced commissions of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, Sir Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron.

The portrait will eventually hang in Drapers’ Hall, a City of London livery company and philanthropic institution.

The Drapers' Company dates back more than 600 years, when a group of merchants came together to promote their trade in woollen cloth in London. As their guild and fellowship grew, they made philanthropy part of the plan.

In 2024, The Drapers' Company has evolved from a trade association into a grant-giving body.

The portrait will first go on public display for a month at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, from May 16 until June 14 - where entry is free - before it is displayed at Drapers' Hall by the end of August.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers during the jury photo call at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France

Cannes opens with Greta Gerwig’s jury and honorary Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep

A tiny ice cream hut situated on a picturesque Devon beach has gone up for sale - accompanied by an eye-watering £1.5million price tag.

Tiny beachfront ice cream hut up for sale for a cool £1.5 million

Patrol of gendarmes during the carnival of the Grand Boucan

Two French prison officers killed and three injured in Normandy convoy attack

The men appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Two men appear in court accused of plotting to carry out gun attack on Jewish community

Mohamed Amra, known as 'The Fly'

Who is Mohamed Amra - French ‘gang boss’ dubbed ‘The Fly’ who is on the run after prison van attack?

Nightlife tsar blames 'social media embarrassment' for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out

Nightlife Czar blames 'social media embarrassment' for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out

Professor Richard Scolyer announced that his latest MRI scan has showed no recurrence of his cancer.

Doctor reveals he is cancer-free a year after undergoing own breakthrough treatment for incurable brain tumour

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court

Michael Cohen to face bruising cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers

Protests have erupted and a brawl broke out in Georgia's parliament as MPs voted through a divisive "foreign agent" law

Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs viciously beat and stab a man as they attempt to steal bag in daylight robbery

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs beat man before drawing a blade as they attempt to steal bag in vicious attack

A demonstrator wears a national flag as she argues with the police that blocked the road towards parliament during an opposition protest against 'the Russian law' in Tbilisi, Georgia,

Georgian parliament approves divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests

Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang has been summoned to the Foreign Office after three men charged with spying

Chinese ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after three men charged with 'spying for Hong Kong'

Russian Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov is seen during a military parade in a Russian military academy in Krasnodar, Russia

Second Russian defence ministry official arrested amid Kremlin shake-up

Damage at a village affected by a flash flood in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers search through rivers and rubble after flash floods

An ambulance leaving the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine in Myslowice, southern Poland

Cave-in leaves two miners dead, one missing and 12 injured at Polish coal mine

This is the moment an alleged drug dealer is arrested by police.

Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India

Collapsed billboard leaves three dead and 59 injured after heavy rains in Mumbai

Armed men hijack a prison van in Normandy. Inset: Mohammed Amra, nicknamed 'La Mouche' (The Fly)

Two guards shot dead and gang boss nicknamed ‘The Fly’ on the run after gunmen attack police van in Normandy
Rebecca Joynes has told court she felt lonely and 'liked' the attention following a breakup.

Teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, says she was ‘lonely’ and ‘liked the attention’ after admitting boy, 15, spent night at flat
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine

Blinken says US arms will ‘make difference’ in Ukraine on surprise visit to Kyiv

Josef Fritzl, centre, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St Poelten, Austria in 2009

Austrian court says Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

Francois Remodeau has been missing since Sunday.

French hiker vanishes from campsite in Scottish Highlands as police launch desperate search
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China in 2023

Russian president Putin to make state visit to China this week

Australia Whistleblower

Australian whistleblower who exposed war crimes allegations is jailed

A Houthi soldier stands on board of the Israeli Galaxy ship which was seized by the Houthis, in the port of Saleef, near Hodeidah, Yemen

US calls on Iran to halt weapons transfers to Yemen’s Houthis for ship attacks

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has vowed to amend a loophole in the government’s Criminal Justice Bill.

Royal Parks call for cycling apps to remove Regent’s Park route after death of elderly woman in 29mph crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit