Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

16 May 2024, 16:10 | Updated: 16 May 2024, 16:11

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Keir Starmer's Presidential pitch to the nation today was every bit Tony Blair, even if he won't admit it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The sleeves-rolled-up, tie off look, no notes, podium-free pitch from the Labour boss was meant to solidify his retail offer to voters into six key messages.

And he's keen to prove that - like Tony Blair was at the same point in the electoral cycle in the 90s - that he's ready for power.

For those hoping for some flesh on the bones of an already thin offer from Labour, you'd be left a little disappointed.

But the glitzy event, a show of unity from his serious-looking shadow cabinet, complete with snazzy videos, business-leader endorsements, and adoring supporters clutching posters and cheering, projects a package of a party with a spring in their step, on the path to power.

The style, if not the substance of the launch, will do little to shake off Starmer's 'heir to Blair' badge which Labour insiders are clearly not that desperate to shake off.

Team Starmer know exactly what they're doing in revealing his new six-point-pledge card (which definitely, definitely isn't a pledge card).

They said these formed the 'first steps' of what they would do in power if they snatch the keys to No10 this year.

Today's poster launch came with a moody black and white photograph of Starmer, arms folded, looking as Prime Ministerial as possible.

It's a near identical pose to some of Blair's own campaign snaps - but with a more serious expression slapped on his face.

A serious man, for serious times.

Starmer looked calm and confident as he watched his team stride onto the stage to give their elevator pitches.

Battling for voters in the heart of Essex, where they need to turn voters from blue to red, he focused on core bread and butter issues like NHS waiting lists, schools and the economy.

That a crackdown on anti-social behaviour made it into the top six over the housing crisis is just a stone's throw in message from the 'tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime' rhetoric of New Labour.

Starmer insisted the world is very different to that of Tony Blair's in 1997, as he laughed off questions about his similarities with the former leader.

“Some of the things that are important about winning power are the same of course they are," he admitted.

"It’s not copycat ... we are 27 years on from 1997.. the challenges we face are not same as faced by Tony Blair.”

There's no secret tattoo of Tony hidden up his shirt, he promised us.

But he did admit to whoops from the audience: "Well the first thing I'd say about Tony Blair, other than he took his tie off at big events, is that he won three elections in a row."

His six promises - far more vague than anything Blair put on his own pledge cards - will be significantly easier to achieve than his predecessors.

But make no mistake.

His mission to bring the country out of fourteen years of Tory rule, to the offering of a completely changed party, a renewed focus back to working people, and to offer hope that things can only get better, shone through every aspect of his mini-campaign launch.

If voters can remember a three-time election winner when they think of Keir Starmer's Labour in the polling booth, that's no bad thing.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

1 day ago

Is 'Princess' Meghan the person to take on Trump?

Is 'Princess' Meghan the person to take on Trump?

1 day ago

Dine and dash is getting out of control and destroying businesses - but there's an easy way we can stop it

Dine and dash is getting out of control and destroying businesses - but there's an easy way we can stop it

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

8 days ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

13 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

13 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sister has described the moment she punched a crocodile to save her sister.

'I wasn't going to leave her behind': Twin recalls punching crocodile to save sister as she's to receive bravery medal
A grandmother has been rushed to hospital after drinking from the contaminated water supply.

Grandmother, 80, rushed to hospital with severe dehydration amid Devon parasite crisis - as cause of outbreak found
Tributes are being paid to the boy who fell from a window on the 15th floor of Jacobs House on New City Road this morning.

Father screamed 'my boy is dead' after six-year-old son 'fell from kitchen window' of 15th floor flat in east London
Staff at a high-security prison have fallen ill after a 'mass poisoning'.

‘Mass poisoning’ at high-security prison as staff taken ill after inmates 'spiked' canteen curry with ‘zombie drug’
Explosive charges are detonated to bring down sections of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge

All 21 crew still trapped on Baltimore cargo ship, seven weeks after bridge collapse

Slovakia's prime minister escaped death 'by just a hair' according to the country's president elect Peter Pelligrini

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico escaped death ‘by just a hair’ - as ‘lone wolf’ suspect charged over shooting
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has campaigned for new laws over dangerous cyclists

Killer cyclists to be treated like dangerous drivers following proposed law changes

A man has been charged for the attempted murder of the Slovakian Prime Minister.

Man, 71, charged with attempted murder of Slovakian Prime Minister in ‘politically motivated’ shooting
These are the key moments from the trial against Rebecca Joynes.

Ten key moments in trial of teacher Rebecca Joynes accused of having sex with two teenage pupils
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party