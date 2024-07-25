'Cheer on the dancing horses': Team GB dressage deserves support - even after Dujardin video

The Charlotte Dujardin video is difficult to watch, but using it to degrade the entire industry and its professionals is unwarranted. Picture: Alamy

By Rhea Freeman

Horses are close to my heart – I’ve been involved in the industry for over 20 years and work with a wide range of equestrians who worship the ground their horses walk on and make huge sacrifices to ensure their equines have the life of luxury that they deserve.

As an equestrian and a PR adviser, the recent news has been disturbing. Watching the video of Charlotte Dujardin made very uncomfortable viewing and it is rightly being investigated by the relevant bodies.

I would urge those sharpening their pitchforks and speculating about everyone involved with the video to stop and consider. Yes, the video is difficult to watch, but using it to degrade the entire industry and the professionals in it is unwarranted.

Before speculation and accusations are thrown around, evidence is needed. Saying everyone does the same when there’s not the evidence there is unfair.

Over the years, a number of riders have been investigated for animal cruelty—I’m not denying that either—but there are a great many professional riders out there, and saying they all train in the same way is not correct—go to different yards, and you’ll see different management and training systems.

Trial by social media is utterly terrifying to watch. We have seen too many situations that show how badly this can play out. I am not condoning anything I have seen, but it’s also important to remember people like Caroline Flack. Having what appears to be the whole world against you, making judgements on your personality, achievements, and life with no real knowledge can have disastrous consequences. This isn’t being brushed under the carpet; it is being investigated.

Horse sport is in a fragile place, and it has been for some time. Social license to operate is something that equestrians are up against all the time, and public opinion is essential for a prosperous future of the sport and the care of the people and horses within it. Addressing the issues is good and right, but burning the whole sport down to prove a point?

And this brings me to Paris 2024. Team GBR has an incredible dressage team of Lottie Fry, Carl Hester and Becky Moody heading out to dance with their horses. The Brits are really good at dressage, but to be competing with the recent bad press about the sport and their teammate, there will be a cloud hovering over them that is not of their doing.

We need to support them. This Games will likely be remembered for this, but we have the chance to support those trying to bring home the medals and make 2024 a year remembered for better reasons.

Let’s wave that Union Jacks and cheer on the dancing horses.

