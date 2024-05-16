'Beautiful' baby girl killed after being hit by Land Rover in church car park named as devastated parents pay tribute

Emergency services rushed to the car park of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Aberdeenshire last night. Picture: Google Street View

By Emma Soteriou

A one-year-old girl who died after a crash involving a Land Rover in a church car park has been named as family paid tribute.

Emergency services rushed to the car park of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Aberdeenshire last night, on Eigie Road in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

A Land Rover was the only vehicle involved in the incident, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and the child was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement released by the church, her parents, Holly and Glenn, said: "We can confirm that our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident last evening after our regular church gathering in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

"We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time. We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community.

"The emergency services tireless work and support is greatly appreciated."

The 40-year-old man who was driving the Land Rover was uninjured.

Road policing officers are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Scott Deans said: "At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

"Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we'd like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3390 of May 15."

A Plymouth Brethren Christian Church spokesman said: “Sadly, we can confirm that an incident at the Plymouth Brethren Meeting Hall car park in Balmedie, involving a single vehicle and a young child, happened last evening. The young child was tragically pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

“We are a very supportive church, and we are giving the family and friends of the people involved in the accident the help they need.

“On behalf of the church, I would like to thank the emergency first responders, who have been very professional and compassionate in their response.”