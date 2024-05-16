Baby girl killed in crash with Land Rover in church car park

Emergency services rushed to the car park of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Aberdeenshire last night. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A one-year-old girl has died after a crash involving a Land Rover in a church car park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services rushed to the car park of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Aberdeenshire last night, on Eigie Road in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

A Land Rover was the only vehicle involved in the incident, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and the child was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 40-year-old man who was driving the Land Rover was uninjured.

Road policing officers are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Scott Deans said: "At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

"Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we'd like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3390 of May 15."