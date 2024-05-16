Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after Charles given green light on public events

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment. Picture: alamy

By Will Conroy

The Queen shared today that the King is “getting better” after he was granted permission to attend more public engagements as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camilla was speaking to guests at a garden party at Lamb House in East Sussex, home of the author EF Benson, where actors Timothy West and Hayley Mills gave a performance.

The Queen went on to joke that Charles “would be (getting better) if he behaved himself” after he had packed in five major events in 48 hours this week and was “quite cross he could not be there”.

She added that he had been “dragged away to more menial tasks”.

King Charles III during The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

The Queen has previously expressed her frustration at her husband working too hard, but sources say she understands and accepted his prodigious work ethic.

Charles had continued working on state business and royal duties behind the scenes following his cancer diagnosis but is said to be delighted that his doctors have given him the green light to attend a great number of events in public.

He is set to lead the Royal Family at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show next week.

Read more: King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Read more: King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Queen Camilla was helping to launch a literary festival and revealed her dream of attending Hogwarts when asked by a local schoolgirl if there was a fictional place she would like to travel to.

She said: “One place I think I'd love to go is Hogwarts. I'd like to jump on the Express and I'd like to go to Hogwarts and sit in that wonderful hall and wait for the hat to come round and pick a house for me.

“I'd like to look at Dumbledore, and Hagrid, and Snape, and see all the pictures going mad and people jumping out of pictures and the food flying about. I think it would be a proper magical experience, and that's a place I'd really like to go to.”

Queen Camilla with Hayley Mills, 2nd left, actor Timothy West, left, and Gyles Brandreth during a visit to Lamb House. Picture: Alamy

The event was also attended by children's laureate Joseph Coelho, Jacqueline Wilson, author of Tracy Beaker, actress Jenny Agutter, and Francesca Simon of Horrid Henry books, as well as Sir Lenny Henry.

The Palace has not revealed what kind of cancer the King has, or what treatment he has been receiving but confirmed he began a "schedule of regular treatments" in February.

His cancer was discovered during an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate.