16 May 2024, 08:28 | Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:52

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Maya Jama left the King baffled but amused as she tried to recruit a new fan after asking him if he was a Love Island viewer.

The reality TV host was attending a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday thrown by the Royals to celebrate the creative industries.

Charles, the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester laughed and joked in the palace garden with guests including documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, Hollywood director Sir Ridley Scott and artist Tracey Emin.

Introducing herself to the King, Jama said: "I host Love Island. I don't know if you've watched it? It's a reality dating show."

The King quipped back in response: "There's one born every minute."

Read More: King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Read More: Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'

When asked about her future plans, Jama told the King: "I'm just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog."

Speaking at the garden party, Theroux, 53, said he was "very flattered" to have been invited and was in such disbelief that he felt it "must have been a mistake".

"It's illustrious company. It's a beautiful day in a spectacular garden. I couldn't tell if (Charles) was a fan, but I would love to say he is," he told the PA news agency.

Gladiator and Alien director Sir Ridley said he was "incredibly honoured" to have been invited after being made a Knight Grand Cross by William, the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle last week.

There were approximately 4,000 guests at the garden party, all from the culture, art, heritage, film, TV, radio, and fashion industries.

Charles wore a grey suit with a pink waistcoat and top hat, while Camilla wore a pale pink fringed coat dress by Anna Valentine with a co-ordinating Philip Treacy hat.

She also accessorised her outfit with the late Queen's pink diamond flower brooch.

As they entered, the couple stood at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem before the crowd applauded.

Charles and Camilla smiled to the crowd before greeting groups of attendees separately.

Artist Tracey Emin said the Queen in particular had remembered both her and her work, as she spoke to journalists after the gatherin.

"It was lovely. Both the King and Queen recognise the creative arts and that was what was today was for."

It comes as the King continues to receive treatment for a form of cancer - which has not been publically disclosed.

He has returned to public duties in recent weeks, including conducting his first investiture ceremony for five months at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

