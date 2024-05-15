King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles continued his return to public duties following his cancer diagnosis, attending his fourth royal engagement in 48 hours.

The King, flanked by Queen Camilla, joined film director Sir Ridley Scott at a service at St Paul's Cathedral honouring the Order of the British Empire.

The service of dedication was attended by around 2,000 holders of honours, including OBEs, MBE's and CBE's from across the UK and Commonwealth.

Sir Ridley, who recently directed a film on Napoleon, was joined by Sir Bill Beaumont, former England rugby union player, and Earl Howe, deputy leader of the House of Lords.

Charles and Camilla attend OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: Getty

The King and Queen were pictured smiling as they wore red robes, known as the mantle of the OBE.

Camilla wore a floral red and cream Fiona Clare dress and Charles wore his naval uniform.

Recipients of the Orders awards led prayers and readings in the Church of England service, which closed with the congregation singing the national anthem.

The Order of the British Empire was established by King George V in 1917 to reward outstanding contributions to the war effort and now recognises the work of people from all walks of life.

Charles and Camilla were joined by 2,000 holders of honours including OBEs, MBEs and CBEs. Picture: Getty

The service at St Paul's comes after Charles carried out his first major investiture since his cancer diagnosis in February at Windsor Castle.

Those honoured by the King at the ceremony on Tuesday included author Dame Jilly Cooper and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The monarch took time away from public-facing duties after announcing his cancer diagnosis in February, though continued work in private.

He made his most significant appearance since his diagnosis during Easter and since then, has returned to more royal engagements, including visiting a cancer treatment centre at the end of last month.