"I'm alright, thank you" Smiling King Charles meets cancer patients on his return to public duties

30 April 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 13:59

King Charles has made a return to royal duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.
King Charles has made a return to royal duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

By Jenny Medlicott

The King has returned to royal duties after Buckingham Palace announced last week doctors were 'encouraged' with the results of his cancer treatment.

Charles and Camilla visited a cancer treatment centre today in what marks the King's first return to public-facing duties after he announced he had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

The royal pair met with patients and experts at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.

It was announced the King has been named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK as he arrived at the centre on Tuesday.

He is take over the patronage from his mother the late Queen.

The King spent time speaking with Professor Charlie Swanton, the chief clinician of Cancer Research UK, and other hospital staff as he inspected a CT scanner during the visit.

Charles is aiming to raise awareness on the importance of an early cancer diagnosis.

Speaking during the visit, Charles said the key challenge with the disease is “to get enough people early”.

He was pictured holding hands with some of the patients at the treatment centre and also gave gifts to children on their way out.

As they ended their royal visit the pair were gifted bouquets of flowers by well-wishers stood outside the centre.

The King is hoping to raise awareness with the visit.
The King is hoping to raise awareness with the visit. Picture: Alamy
Charles was announced as the patron of Cancer Research UK as he arrived at the treatment centre.
Charles was announced as the patron of Cancer Research UK as he arrived at the treatment centre. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement last Friday saying the King’s “treatment programme will continue” as he has not yet been given the all-clear but that his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made.

The statement read: “Doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery."

The Palace said it was “too early to say” how much longer the King’s treatment will continue for - but “his Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery.”

They added: "Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty's continued recovery."

King Charles visited a cancer treatment centre as he returned to public duties for the first time since his diagnosis.

The King and Queen met with cancer patients on the visit.
The King and Queen met with cancer patients on the visit. Picture: Alamy

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the King and Queen will also host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June.

The summer months are typically a busy time for the royal family, with events such as Trooping the Colour, the Royal Ascot and Garter Day.

It has not been confirmed which of these events these Kings will be able to attend, as the Palace said it remains “subject to doctors’ advice”.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

