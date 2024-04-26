King Charles set to return to royal duties after doctors ‘very encouraged’ by progress made in cancer fight

26 April 2024, 18:00 | Updated: 26 April 2024, 18:48

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured together in the gardens of Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured together in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Millie Pilkington

By Flaminia Luck

King Charles’s doctors are “pleased” with the progress he is making in his fight with cancer and he will resume “a number” of public duties, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Palace says King Charles’ “treatment programme will continue" as he has not yet been given the all-clear but that his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made.

Buckingham Palace said today: “Doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery."

The Palace said it was “too early to say” how much longer the King’s treatment will continue for - but “his Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery.”

The King’s future engagements will remain “subject to doctors’ advice,” the Palace added.

“The pacing of The King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.

“His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

In response to the news, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was: "Brilliant news to end the week!"

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer also tweeted: "Delighted to see His Majesty looking so well, and returning to public duties.

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish him and the Princess of Wales the best, as they continue their recovery with the support of their families."

Read more: "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Read more: King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

King Charles leaving Westminster Methodist Hall after an event in December 2022
King Charles leaving Westminster Methodist Hall after an event in December 2022. Picture: Alamy

Charles will return to carrying out some public-facing duties “after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” a Palace spokesman confirmed this evening.

The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.

In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June.

Buckingham Palace said: “As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet well wishers as they leave the Easter Service at Windsor Castle
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet well wishers as they leave the Easter Service at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

How was Charles diagnosed with cancer?

Charles' cancer was discovered when he went into hospital in January for treatment on his enlarged prostate.

It is unclear what kind of tests were performed on the King, although scans, biopsies and blood tests can all be used to diagnose cancer.

What kind of treatment has Charles received?

Charles began "a schedule of regular treatments" earlier this years, officials said. He stepped back from public-facing duties following the announcement.

Who is on Charles' medical team?

The head of the Charles' medical household is Michael Dixon, a former GP, fellow of the Royal College of GPs, fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, former chairman of NHS Alliance; and chairman of the College of Medicine.

The King's Sergeant Surgeon - the senior surgeon in the royal household - is Ranan Dasgupta, a urologist based at private hospital the London Clinic, where Charles underwent treatment for his enlarged prostate.

Exclusive
Humza Yousaf is fighting for his political future ahead of a no confidence vote

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf defiantly says he will not resign as he faces No Confidence vote

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

US set to provide six billion dollars in long-term military aid for Ukraine

