King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales has been honoured with a new title from King Charles in recognition of her years of public service.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate was handed The Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles in acknowledgement of her outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service and in 'recognition of her taking on more responsibilities'.

It is the first time a member of the royal family has been appointed to the Companions of Honour.

The title, which Buckingham Palace said is a new appointment to the Order, is a symbol of the “great esteem” the princess is held in by King Charles, according to sources at the MailOnline.

The Companions of Honour was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service.

While the title is not directly bestowed by the King, it is made by the Cabinet Office as per Charles's recommendation.

The appointment is also an acknowledgment of Kate’s contribution to the arts, as she is a patron of The Royal Photographic Society and The National Portrait Gallery.

The Order of the Companions of Honour is limited to 65 members from across the Commonwealth, past recipients include Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Roy Strong, Sir Paul McCartney and JK Rowling.

Read more: Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Read more: "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate’s appointment is one of a select few made across Monday and Tuesday by King Charles as part of a St George’s Day tradition.

Queen Camilla was also made Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Prince William was appointed Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

The order was established by King George I in 1725 - but it is believed to date back as far as the eighth century as a means of recognising members of the military or civil service.

The Duchess of Gloucester was also made a Royal Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter on Tuesday.