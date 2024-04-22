Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

22 April 2024, 15:39

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Christian Oliver

Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer has posed with the duchess' new American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam, inviting jibes from fans online.

Abigail, a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex, revived one of 50 limited-edition jars of American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam.

The Suits and Grey's Anatomy actress posted with the sixth jar of the batch in a somewhat over-the-top garden photoshoot where she reclined on the grass hugging a fruit bowl containing the preserve.

"This jam is my jam," Abigail told her followers. "A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed… love you so M."

Meghan unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand last week with dozens of influencers being given an exclusive look.

Dozens of influencers were sent a jar of Meghan's new jam
Dozens of influencers were sent a jar of Meghan's new jam. Picture: Instagram

The post, where Abigail is seen with black sunglasses as she reclines in the sun, was met with delight from her followers.

Mindy Kailing commented: "This is like an ad for sunshine and happiness."

Another wrote: "Women supporting women, that’s my thing."

But others joked that the post was "hilarious" and "cringe", while one said it was "not even good staging".

"These photos are embarrassing and weird. Who rolls around on their lawn with a basket of lemons?," another said.

Fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier were also among those to receive a basket containing the Duchess of Sussex's new strawberry jam.

Photos of the hamper have been shared all over social media, with Tracy commenting: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone."

She added: "Thank you M!"

Meanwhile, Ms Balquier, who is married to Prince Harry's polo friend Nacho Figueras, said: "I love your jam."

On her jam jar, the label displayed the words '10 out of 50', showing how many people were treated to a first taste.

Meghan launched the new business venture on March 14 with an initial Instagram teaser.

Products are not yet available to purchase, with soon-to-be customers instead being encouraged to join a waitlist.

50 influencers were sent hampers
50 influencers were sent hampers. Picture: Social Media
American Riviera Orchard
American Riviera Orchard. Picture: ARO

While it is not yet clear what range of items will be sold by the brand, the reveal of Meghan's suggest it will be food-oriented.

Meanwhile, the United States Patent and Trademark Office website shows recipe books, table wear, textiles, jams and marmalades will be sold.

The brand's new Instagram account has garnered more than half a million followers already,

