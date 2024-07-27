Breaking News

Team GB win first medal at Paris Olympics as Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen take home bronze in synchronised diving

Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper have won bronze in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen have won Team GB's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair secured bronze in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving.

A full schedule of events is getting underway after last night's rain-soaked opening ceremony on the Seine.

Fourteen gold medals will be won on the first official day of competition.

China took home the first gold in the 10 metre air rifle competition.

More to follow...