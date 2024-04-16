Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers sent her new strawberry jam

16 April 2024, 08:59

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam
Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Meghan Markle has unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard with dozens of influencers being given an exclusive look.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier were among those to receive a basket containing the Duchess of Sussex's new strawberry jam.

Photos of the hamper have been shared all over social media, with Ms Robbins commenting: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone."

She added: "Thank you M!"

Dozens of influencers were sent a jar of Meghan's new jam
Dozens of influencers were sent a jar of Meghan's new jam. Picture: Instagram
50 influencers were sent hampers
50 influencers were sent hampers. Picture: Social Media

Meanwhile, Ms Balquier, who is married to Prince Harry's polo friend Nacho Figueras, said: "I love your jam."

On her jam jar, the label displayed the words '10 out of 50', showing how many people were treated to a first taste.

Meghan launched the new business venture on March 14 with an initial Instagram teaser.

Products are not yet available to purchase, with soon-to-be customers instead being encouraged to join a waitlist.

American Riviera Orchard
American Riviera Orchard. Picture: ARO

While it is not yet clear what range of items will be sold by the brand, the reveal of Meghan's suggest it will be food-oriented.

Meanwhile, the United States Patent and Trademark Office website shows recipe books, table wear, textiles, jams and marmalades will be sold.

The brand's new Instagram account has garnered more than half a million followers already,

